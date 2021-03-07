Rangers confirmed as Scottish Premiership champions after Celtic held by Dundee United

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Press and Journal newsletter.

Sign up for our daily newsletter featuring the top stories from The Press and Journal.

Rangers have won the Scottish Premiership title after Celtic failed to win their match at Dundee United.

Celtic drew 0-0 at Tannadice against United to confirm Steven Gerrard’s side as champions and ending the Hoops’ run of nine consecutive titles.

Rangers cruised past St Mirren 3-0 at Ibrox on Saturday, which brought the title in sight.

And Celtic’s failure to find a winner at Tannadice gifted Rangers the silverware.

Former Liverpool and England midfielder Gerrard took the Rangers helm in 2018, and has now completed a remarkable end to Celtic’s prior dominance.

Celtic had 27 shots at goal at Tannadice – the most they had registered in a game this season – but were unable to find a way past inspired United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist.