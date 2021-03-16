SPFL reveal remaining League One and Two games plus play-off dates

The final fixture list for the League One and Two seasons has been finalised, with clubs having to complete 18 games by April 20.
Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Elgin City are due to resume their league campaigns this weekend after a two-month hiatus owing to Covid-19 restrictions.
They had initially only been given two league games, on March 20 and 27, however after discussions with the SPFL the full schedule has been released.
Clubs will have to ensure they have completed 18 fixtures by April 20, before a hectic post-split schedule. The SPFL has scheduled post-split matchdays for April 24, April 27, April 29, May 1 and May 4. The play-offs will then take place on May 8 and 11, with the final over two legs on May 15 and 18.
Fixtures:
March 20
League One
Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers
Peterhead v Airdrieonians
League Two
Elgin City v Edinburgh City
March 27
League One
Dumbarton v Peterhead
East Fife v Cove Rangers
League Two
Elgin City v Stirling Albion
March 30
League One
Cove Rangers v Airdrieonians (7.45pm)
Peterhead v Clyde (7.45pm)
League Two
Brechin City v Elgin City (7.45pm)
April 3
League Two
Annan Athletic v Elgin City
April 6
League One
Clyde v Cove Rangers (7.00pm)
Forfar Athletic v Peterhead (7.00pm)
League Two
Elgin City v Stranraer (7.00pm)
April 10
League One
Cove Rangers v Dumbarton
Peterhead v Partick Thistle
League Two
Cowdenbeath v Elgin City
April 13
League Two
Stenhousemuir v Elgin City (7.00pm)
April 17
League One
Cove Rangers v Falkirk
East Fife v Peterhead
League Two
Elgin City v Albion Rovers
April 20
League One
Montrose v Cove Rangers (7.45pm)
Peterhead v Falkirk (7.45pm)
League Two
Queen’s Park v Elgin City (7.45pm)
Post-split dates
Saturday April 24
Tuesday April 27
Thursday April 29
Saturday May 1
Tuesday May 4
Play-off dates
Semi-finals – Saturday May 8 and Tuesday May 11
Final – Saturday May 15 and Tuesday May 18
