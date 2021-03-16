SPFL reveal remaining League One and Two games plus play-off dates

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The final fixture list for the League One and Two seasons has been finalised, with clubs having to complete 18 games by April 20.

Peterhead, Cove Rangers and Elgin City are due to resume their league campaigns this weekend after a two-month hiatus owing to Covid-19 restrictions.

They had initially only been given two league games, on March 20 and 27, however after discussions with the SPFL the full schedule has been released.

Clubs will have to ensure they have completed 18 fixtures by April 20, before a hectic post-split schedule. The SPFL has scheduled post-split matchdays for April 24, April 27, April 29, May 1 and May 4. The play-offs will then take place on May 8 and 11, with the final over two legs on May 15 and 18.

Fixtures:

March 20

League One

Partick Thistle v Cove Rangers

Peterhead v Airdrieonians

League Two

Elgin City v Edinburgh City

March 27

League One

Dumbarton v Peterhead

East Fife v Cove Rangers

League Two

Elgin City v Stirling Albion

March 30

League One

Cove Rangers v Airdrieonians (7.45pm)

Peterhead v Clyde (7.45pm)

League Two

Brechin City v Elgin City (7.45pm)

April 3

League Two

Annan Athletic v Elgin City

April 6

League One

Clyde v Cove Rangers (7.00pm)

Forfar Athletic v Peterhead (7.00pm)

League Two

Elgin City v Stranraer (7.00pm)

April 10

League One

Cove Rangers v Dumbarton

Peterhead v Partick Thistle

League Two

Cowdenbeath v Elgin City

April 13

League Two

Stenhousemuir v Elgin City (7.00pm)

April 17

League One

Cove Rangers v Falkirk

East Fife v Peterhead

League Two

Elgin City v Albion Rovers

April 20

League One

Montrose v Cove Rangers (7.45pm)

Peterhead v Falkirk (7.45pm)

League Two

Queen’s Park v Elgin City (7.45pm)

Post-split dates

Saturday April 24

Tuesday April 27

Thursday April 29

Saturday May 1

Tuesday May 4

Play-off dates

Semi-finals – Saturday May 8 and Tuesday May 11

Final – Saturday May 15 and Tuesday May 18