Paul Cherry tips St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson for ‘bigger things’

Former St Johnstone star Paul Cherry says Callum Davidson was destined to be a managerial hit because he’s always thirsty for information.

The ex-Saints midfielder, now 56, was thrilled to see his former club reach the Scottish Cup final by beating St Mirren and be on the brink of a stunning double, having lifted the League Cup already this season.

This is Davidson’s first year in charge of the club he served so well as a player.

The former Scotland player also starred down south for Preston, Leicester City and Blackburn Rovers. He assisted Gary Rowett at Millwall before returning to Perth last year and has been part of the national coaching set-up under Gordon Strachan.

© Supplied by Paul Cherry

Cherry, who won a Division One title in 1990 during his six-year spell with the Perth side, is thrilled to see Davidson guide St Johnstone to such heady heights, boosted by ex-ICT stars Shaun Rooney and Jamie McCart.

This Saturday, Saints and Hibs will contest the Scottish Cup final at Hampden.

Everyone pulling in the same direction

He said: “I played with Callum at St Johnstone when he was just starting out.

“He and his team deserve full credit for what they have achieved this season in such a short period of time. It has been incredible.

“It just shows you that if you can get everyone pulling in the same direction you are more than halfway there, as opposed to one or two who are superstars.

“Callum has got the team pulling together and it would be great if they could win the double – that would be unbelievable for a club like St Johnstone. I hope they can round off the season with a victory in the final.”

“Callum is one of the brightest football coaches. He was studying at university when he signed at St Johnstone. He’s very intelligent and he will have picked up so much information throughout his career.

“He was a full Scottish international and played in the English Premier League. He would absorb all the plus points from all the coaches and players he played with and against.”

Bigger challenges ahead

© SNS Group

Davidson was in the running for manager of the season prizes, giving Rangers’ title-winner Steven Gerrard a run for his money.

Cherry who runs Chersun estate agency in Murcia in Spain, thinks the sunny sky is the limit for his ex-Perth team-mate.

He stressed: “If everyone does their job then you’re more than halfway there and he’s done really well.

“Yes, he’s a young manager, but the experience he’s picked up over all his years in football has served him well. It’s no real surprise that he’s done very well and he’s deserves the utmost credit.

“No disrespect to St Johnstone, but I can see Callum going on to much bigger things.”