Motherwell manager Graham Alexander concerned by drop in standards in final day defeat to Ross County

Motherwell manager Graham Alexander says his side’s final day defeat to Ross County has shown him he still has work to do at Fir Park.

The Steelmen had taken an early lead through Sam Foley, however goals from Iain Vigurs and Michael Gardyne were enough to ensure the Staggies avoid a relegation play-off.

Although Well were firmly clear of relegation danger, the defeat means they finished eighth and missed the opportunity to finish top of the bottom six.

Alexander says he will stew over the loss throughout the summer, and he said: “I couldn’t have asked for a better start – it was a perfect start, exactly what we wanted. But that weakness which has been in the team all season crept back in. We took our foot off the pedal and we’re not good enough to do that.

“I’m raw at the minute because of that scoreline. I’ve just told the players that there are a lot of positives to focus on since I came in January and I will bear that in mind.

“We’ve done the job we wanted to do when we came in by staying up but there’s a bad taste in my mouth after that.

“But that might be good for me going forward in terms of helping me clarify a few things in my mind.”

© SNS Group

Alexander is concerned by the way his side took their foot off the gas after taking an early lead, adding: “If we’re going to be up and down mentally then that has to change. Professional football is so competitive and we need to have the highest standards every time. You’re not always going to play as well as you can but your application, your focus and your motivation should never waver and it did, without a shadow of a doubt.

“I don’t think they intended that to happen but maybe the early goal we scored made them rest easy and we were punished for it.”