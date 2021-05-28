Something went wrong - please try again later.

The Premier Sports Cup draw has thrown up some fascinating fixtures this summer.

The League Cup, won as part of a 2020/21 double by St Johnstone, begins with eight sections of five groups before going on to the knock-outs.

In the north area, Premiership side Ross County, who now have Malky Mackay in charge, are the big hitters in Group C.

🏆 The #PremierSportsCup group stage draw has been concluded. Full draw results below 👇 pic.twitter.com/jQWwcvb2ju — SPFL (@spfl) May 28, 2021

Dundee, who won promotion to the top table thanks to a 4-2 aggregate thriller against Kilmarnock, join the Staggies along with Highland League winners Brora Rangers, Montrose and Forfar Athletic.

For the third time in four years, Inverness CT will be in the same group as Hearts, who have just won the Championship to return to the top-flight.

Peterhead and Cove Rangers are also in Group A along with Stirling Albion from League Two.

Elgin City are in Group B with Kelty Hearts, who have just won promotion to League Two.

Dundee United are the top seeds in that section, with Championship Arbroath and League One East Fife completing the set.

Group D has Livingston, Raith Rovers, Alloa Athletic, Cowdenbeath and Brechin City.

Shoot-outs offer bonus points

Teams earn three points for a win and one point for a draw in the group stages.

Drawn ties go straight to penalties after 90 minutes and the victors gain a bonus point.

Group winners qualify for the last 16 when European entrants Rangers, Celtic, Hibs, Aberdeen and St Johnstone join the action.

The fixtures and dates will be confirmed soon.

The full draw details including the south area sections can be found on this link.