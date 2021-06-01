Something went wrong - please try again later.

Cove Rangers will face Hearts at Tynecastle live on TV after the fixtures were released for the Premier Sports Cup.

Paul Hartley will take his Cove side back to his old stomping ground, where he spent four years as a player, on Tuesday July 13.

They will open Group A at home to Stirling Albion while north-east rivals Peterhead entertain the Jambos at Balmoor.

🏆 #PremierSportsCup group stage fixture details have been announced. North Section fixture details 👇 pic.twitter.com/9mX3xjVhng — SPFL (@spfl) June 1, 2021

Caley Thistle open their account against the Blue Toon on July 13, before facing Stirling four days later. On the same day, Peterhead and Cove go head-to-head.

July 20 will see Inverness travel to the Balmoral while the final round of fixtures in Group A has Stirling at home to Peterhead and the Caley Jags at Hearts, live on Premier Sports.

In Group B Elgin City open up against Arbroath on July 10 then face Dundee United at Tannadice four days later. They are at home to Kelty Hearts on July 20 and finish away to East Fife on July 24.

Group C sees Brora Rangers and Ross County start on the road, against Montrose and Forfar Athletic respectively, while the Cattachs head for Dens Park on July 13.

Steven Mackay’s side are at home to Forfar on July 17 while County’s home tie with Dundee will be screened live on July 18.

The north derby between Brora and the Staggies takes place at Dudgeon Park on July 21, with County finishing their group stage campaign at home to Montrose three days later.