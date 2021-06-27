Scottish football grounds could have full crowds from August 10

National clinical director Jason Leitch has said full crowds could return to Scottish football grounds from August 10.

Leitch said the planned ending of restrictions from August 9 could see stadiums across the country able to welcome back fans in huge numbers.

From July 19, areas in the level zero will be able to accommodate 2,000 fans, although applications to increase numbers could be made on a case-by-case basis.

Speaking on BBC Radio Scotland’s The Sunday Show, Leitch was asked if stadiums could run at full capacity.

He said: “Yes, they can on August 10 but we’ve had to learn that new word, that indicative word, so we have given advice that with a fair wind the trajectory we are presently on with vaccinations.

“Remember, we are vaccinating 300,000 people every 10 days so that’s a lot of vaccine and this six weeks buys us quite a lot of vaccine time.

“If people come – and that’s the important thing – then, yes, we hope August 9 and 10 can happen.”

He added: “On August 9, all physical distancing is removed and the limits on event sizes is removed.

“It’s a little bit indicative.

“On August 9, the levels system disappears unless, for instance, there were particular hotspots or the country didn’t do what we hope it will do. Maybe vaccination slows down for some reason – I’m not expecting that.”

That means clubs could be able to welcome back full crowds for the weekend of August 14 when the second round of the League Cup is due to take place.