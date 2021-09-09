Scottish Women’s Football benefits from another £100,000 anonymous donation

Scottish Women’s Football has announced they have received another generous donation via the Scottish Football Partnership Trust.

The money will help to strengthen the infrastructure and capacity of SWF to drive forward the priorities of increasing commercial revenue, audience numbers and participants.

The anonymous benefactor had previously donated £100,000 in July, which was shared directly between the 26 SWF Championship clubs.

Local clubs Westdyke, Grampian, Stonehaven, Buchan and Inverness Caley Thistle previously each received £3,486 to help them through the Covid-19 crisis.

A promising contribution

Westdyke head coach Jonathan Watt believes the new donation highlights the continuous improvement of women’s football in Scotland.

He said: “The wider picture for the women’s game in Scotland and the increased exposure that such funding provides is fantastic to see. These donations allow the product to improve.

“An improved product brings in interest and sponsors and better players and coaches.

“The package that the women’s game now brings to the public has grown so much in the last few years and the attention that it gets on TV and social media can only be a good thing.

“This is from the top of the SWPL through to the young girls taking their first steps in the game and seeing these great role models that they now have and can aspire to be like. Nothing is impossible for these young girls now with the increased investment in the game that such donations bring.”

Scottish Women’s Football Chair Vivienne MacLaren insists this donation will have a significant impact on women’s football in Scotland.

She said: “We are delighted to receive a further donation from this generous anonymous donor, and sincerely thank them for it.

“Their previous donation significantly helped SWF Championship clubs and I have no doubt, supported their sustainability ahead of the new 2021/22 season.

“This new award will help us strengthen the infrastructure and capacity of SWF, which will support our members as we seek to increase commercial revenue and grow the numbers of those playing the game.

“This funding will help us to better support clubs and ensure more girls and women can enjoy football. I want to thank the donor and the Scottish Football Partnership Trust – by working together we are maximising the impact of this significant donation.”

The Scottish Football Partnership Trust has helped facilitate both the £100,000 donations, as well as a £250,000 donation received from philanthropist James Anderson distributed to SWPL1 and SWPL2 clubs.

James Clydesdale, chair of the SFP Trust, said: “We are delighted to receive this donation and to have the capacity to invest further in Scottish Women’s Football.

“With an increased staff base, SWF can further develop and enhance participation opportunities in the game for girls’ and women across Scotland. This is a key area of interest for the SFP Trust.”