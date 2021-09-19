Karen Mason keen to rotate Caley Thistle side for Championship Cup tie with Falkirk

Caley Thistle women manager Karen Mason is keen to reshuffle her side for Sunday’s Championship Cup encounter against Falkirk.

Inverness have taken three points from their opening three league fixtures, but switch their focus to cup action when they host Falkirk at Inverness Royal Academy this weekend.

Mason feels a number of players have been pushing for starting places in recent weeks and she is aiming to give some of them an opportunity to impress.

Mason said: “We are hoping to get some game time into some players who maybe haven’t had a lot.

“We have three or four who have been on the outskirts of the starting 11. Sometimes it’s just one way or another and you have to go with it.

“There will definitely be a few starting on Sunday that haven’t had starts previously, which will give everyone the opportunity to see what they can do.

“We’ve got Jana Brady who is doing a triathlon in the morning, so she will get a rest although she will be on the bench if needbe.

“Some of our defenders might also get a sit out.”

Inverness fell to a 6-2 loss to Montrose last weekend, despite twice taking the lead in the match.

Mason does not want her players to dwell on the loss to the high-flying Angus outfit, adding: “We had a great first half but we just couldn’t contain them in the second half and unfortunately mistakes cost us really badly, which made the result what it was.

“It was a sore one to take, but Montrose were the deserving winners at the end of it all.

“There would be nothing worse right now than having another two-week lay-off and trying to think what we need to put right.

“Being able to jump back into it, and the fact it’s the cup as well, allows a bit of pressure to come away.

“It’s a good opportunity to come around and go again.

“We played Falkirk a few years ago when we were in the division but we don’t know what they are like now.

“Having an unknown entity just allows us to focus on our game which is probably not a bad thing. We won’t take them lightly because they are in the Championship as well.”

Caley Jags’ development team maintained their 100% record in the Highlands and Islands league with a 6-0 victory over second placed Buckie ladies last weekend, which extends their lead at the top to five points.

Sutherland moved into third place with a 6-0 victory over Orkney, while Nairn St Ninian were 3-0 winners over Brora Rangers.