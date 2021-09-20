Caley Thistle Women set for second chance at Caledonian Stadium bow

Caley Thistle Women hope to play their first game at the Caledonian Stadium on Sunday when they entertain Grampian Ladies.

The Caley Jags return to league action this coming weekend and will hope to attract supporters down to the stadium for the game.

Their first home game of the season against Dryburgh Athletic was originally pencilled in for the Caledonian Stadium, however a positive Covid test in the visiting squad forced that game to be postponed.

But for Caley Thistle Women boss Karen Mason, it presents an exciting second chance for her players.

She said: “The players are all very excited to play at a top venue and we hope that we will be able to welcome a strong home support to give their backing on the day.

“This will also give us a great opportunity to attract more players and fans to the women’s game. We would like to thank everyone involved at ICT who have made this possible.”

Third time's the charm! Here is hoping that nothing gets in the way this time around.

We host Grampian Ladies at the Stadium this Sunday 2pm kick off. Spectators are welcome and can enter through Gate 4. pic.twitter.com/lVIQqbuZR3 — Inverness Caledonian Thistle WFC (@ICTWFC) September 20, 2021

Caley Thistle are sixth in the Scottish Women’s Championship North, with one win from their opening three games.

They were knocked out of the Championship Cup on Sunday, with a 4-3 defeat to Falkirk at Inverness Royal Academy.

Club chief executive Scot Gardiner hoped the free entry for the game would attract fans for the 2pm kick-off.

He added: “We are really looking forward to welcoming the ICT Women’s team this Sunday, after their scheduled match at the Stadium was sadly cancelled last month.

“They have been improving year on year and having gone to see them myself on a number of occasions, I have seen the quality of football they are capable of and it has always been entertaining.

“I hope that folks take the opportunity to come along and see the game and give the women their full backing, especially when it is free to enter and I am sure that it will be a brilliant family atmosphere.”