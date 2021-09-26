Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Karen Mason hopes playing at Caledonian Stadium can have inspiring effect on Caley Thistle women

By Andy Skinner
September 26, 2021, 6:00 am
Caley Thistle manager Karen Mason.
Caley Thistle manager Karen Mason hopes her players will rise to the occasion when they play their first fixture at Caledonian Stadium against Grampian on Sunday.

Inverness’ women’s side will play their first fixture at the home of the men’s team, having originally been scheduled to do so for a match against Dryburgh Athletic which was called off earlier in the campaign.

A number of Mason’s players have grown up attending men’s team matches at the stadium, and she hopes the experience can have an inspirational effect on their performance in the Championship North encounter.

Mason said: “We had a bit of a false start when we were meant to be playing Dryburgh Athletic there a few weeks ago. There was a really good build up to that week, then it got called off.

“The fact they’ve given us the opportunity to do it again has really boosted the spirits.

“That’s something we are needing at the moment with some below-par performances.

“We have a few players who go and watch the men’s team on a Saturday.

“One of them especially, Becky Dingwall, remembers walking out with Ross Tokely as mascot back in the day. It will be special for the likes of her who has been a lifelong fan, now getting the opportunity to step on to the pitch herself will be something for her to treasure.”

Mason hopes playing at Caledonian Stadium can become a more regular occurrence, adding: “We have another opportunity in March with the way home fixtures work out. It’s nice to have that stadium to play at and have that to look forward to.

“Hopefully the supporters will get a nice experience when they come to watch the game.”

Caley Jags go into the match three points behind their fifth-placed opponents, who they will leapfrog on goal difference with a victory.

Mason, who has a fully fit squad, is aiming to kick start her side’s season after they fell to a 4-3 defeat to Falkirk in the Championship Cup last weekend.

She added: “The recent performances have shown we have a lot more to work on than we might have originally thought.

“Taking one game at a time now has got to be our focus, we just have to play what’s in front of us.

“That will start against Grampian. Hopefully we can get a performance together and more importantly get the three points to get us up and running in the league.”

