Aberdeen women held to goalless draw against Spartans

Aberdeen earned another point in SWPL1 after a 0-0 draw with Spartans in Edinburgh.

The Dons made one change to the starting eleven with Bailley Collins coming in for Natasha Bruce who was named as a substitute.

Last season’s top goal scorer Bayley Hutchison was included in a matchday squad for the first time, but didn’t make an appearance from the bench.

It was a scrappy affair as both sides struggled to make the most out of any chances.

Gail Gilmour had to make two crucial saves as she kept her third clean sheet in a row in SWPL1.

FT | ⚪️ SPA 0-0 ABE 🔴

Eva Thomson and Jess Broadrick both went close to putting Aberdeen ahead, but the game ended with neither side finding the net.

The Dons are now unbeaten in three SWPL1 matches.

SWF Championship North

Inverness Caley Thistle were victorious in their first ever fixture at Caledonian Stadium beating Aberdeen side Grampian Ladies 12-2.

Karen Mason’s side stood up to the occasion scoring six goals in each half with Kayleigh MacKenzie netting a hattrick.

Westdyke travelled to Links Park to play high scoring Montrose. Westdyke coped with the Angus side relatively well until they conceded the first goal.

The young squad struggled to deal with Montrose’s attacking threat over the 90 minutes and were beaten 0-9.

Elsewhere, Stonehaven were on the receiving end of a 1-12 defeat to the unbeaten Dryburgh Athletic.

Buchan’s wait to pick up their first points in the season continues after their home fixture against Dunfermline was postponed.