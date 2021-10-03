Aberdeen Women’s unbeaten streak ends after home defeat to Hearts

Aberdeen Women suffered their first defeat in four matches after losing 3-2 to Hearts at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons made two changes from last week’s draw against Spartans with Nadia Sopel making her first start of the SWPL 1 season while Francesca Ogilvie returned to the starting XI after a two week absence.

The home side dominated the ball in the opening 45 minutes with a much improved attacking performance.

Aberdeen linked up well to create opportunities down each flank with one such opportunity putting the hosts 1-0 in front with 17 minutes on the clock.

Jenna Penman sent a lofted ball down the right hand side which found Eva Thomson who hit the ball sweetly on the half volley leaving the Hearts goalkeeper with no chance.

Aberdeen doubled their advantage within minutes as Louise Brown slotted the ball into the goal at the near post from Ogilvie’s corner to make it 2-0.

Co-manager Gavin Beith believes that Aberdeen’s early goals reflected a better attacking performance than previous fixtures.

He said: “It’s something that we’ve worked on, trying to get in those forward areas and trying to get more bodies in the box.

“That had been a challenge for us, but we changed our shape slightly today and I think we did have a lot more bodies in the attacking areas, put more balls in the box and created better chances in front of goal.”

Despite Aberdeen being in complete control of the game, Hearts halved the deficit just before half time. Amelie Birse headed the ball past Gail Gilmour as the Hearts forward reacted to a rebounded effort that had ricocheted off the bar.

A polar-opposite second half display

Hearts were gifted an equaliser early in the second half after a long ball caused a mix-up at the back allowing Monica Forsyth to pass the ball into an empty Aberdeen net as Gilmour and her defence could only stand and watch.

The Dons were clearly frustrated and their second half showing was nowhere near the quality of the first 45 minutes as they struggled to create clear cut chances in front of goal.

Aberdeen had been resolute in defence keeping three clean sheets on the bounce prior to kick off, but Hearts took advantage of further confusion at the back to take the lead for the first time in the match.

Gilmour was positioned way outside her 18-yard-box and gifted a pass to Birse who rolled the ball into an empty net to score her brace and make it 3-2 to the Edinburgh side.

It was an uncharacteristic defensive performance from the Dons, but co-manager Beith insists his players won’t dwell on the negatives.

He said: “It was just simple little mistakes and these things happen at anytime to any player. We’re not going to dwell on it, we’re not going to hang anyone out to dry over them.

“They have happened now, it’s maybe just looking at little things like decision making and moving the ball quicker, but we will keep working away and we’ll build on that.

“The girls will always be positive, every game in this league is going to be challenging, but these are the games that we want to be playing and that’s why we’re in this league.”

Elsewhere in SWF…

Buchan picked up their first three Championship North points of the season beating Stonehaven 3-0 away from home. Grampian were also defeated 3-0 by unbeaten Montrose Women.

Westdyke were on the receiving end of another high scoring defeat as East Fife won 9-2 at Lawsondale. Inverness Caley Thistle made it two wins from two after beating Dunfermline 6-0.

Sutherland Women beat Clachnacuddin 3-2 to lift the Highlands and Islands League Cup trophy at Station Park.