Five of the best: Scotland legend Kim Little reaches another goalscoring landmark for Arsenal

Kim Little reached another milestone in her career last weekend, scoring her 50th WSL goal for Arsenal against West Ham.

The Mintlaw midfield maestro has more than 300 career goals to her name for club and country.

While it might be impossible to narrow down 300-plus counters to rank Little’s best efforts, below is a small selection of goals Scotland’s best-ever female footballer has scored in recent years.

Arsenal v Brighton (goal at 01:12 in clip)

In Jonas Eidevall’s maiden season as Arsenal Women’s boss, Little seems to be playing some of the best football she has ever played, racking up goals in the WSL, the Champions League and the FA Cup.

It’s no surprise Little’s Arsenal teammate Tobin Heath, 2x World Cup winner and two-time Olympic gold medalist, declared she has ‘never played with a better player’ than the Buchan native.

While she may be known for scoring more creative goals, Little’s goal against Brighton in the FA cup proves her versatility as a goalscorer, and shows her intuition to get into decent positions is second to none, having got on to the end of a Beth Mead cross despite the overcrowded box.

Little still had work to do and flicked the ball into the air to allow herself a neat finish.

Scotland v Cyprus (04:01)

Despite Little hanging up her international boots, Cyprus goalkeeper Eleni Ttakka must still have nightmares about Little after the midfield maestro put five goals past her in a European Championship qualifier in 2019.

Little is known for being one of the best in the world with the ball at her feet, but her skills don’t stop there. In the 88th minute, she timed her run to perfection to send a glancing header beyond Ttakka to score her fifth goal of the fixture.

Scotland v Albania (00:11)

Little’s goal against Albania in 2018 helped secure Scotland’s place at their first-ever women’s World Cup.

Lizzie Arnott found herself in a decent position on the right just outside of the six-yard-box, but selflessly decided to head the ball to Erin Cuthbert, who was waiting in a better position for a shot on goal.

However, the ball never reached the Chelsea forward as Little swooped in, catching it on the volley sending the ball sweetly into the net to help make history.

Seattle Reign vs Houston Dash

Little had a three-year spell with Seattle Reign, scoring 16 goals in her maiden NWSL season as well as picking up the league’s Most Valuable Player and Golden Boot awards.

In 2015, Little scored yet another hat-trick, with her third goal against Houston Dash being a moment of individual brilliance. The move started off in Reign’s own half with Little tracking the movement of the ball up the pitch impeccably.

When she finally gets the ball to her feet just on the right edge of the 18-yard-box, Little wriggles her way past five outfield players in the box before beating the goalkeeper as cool as you like.

Arsenal vs Birmingham (01:22)

In 2012, Little finished the season as WSL’s top goalscorer with 11 goals, but her success was not restricted to the league only. She scored the deciding goal in the Continental Cup final against Birmingham with a superb strike from distance.

Little struck the ball from 20 yards out, leaving Birmingham goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer with no chance as the ball soared int0 the top left corner of the net, with the goal deservedly nominated for 2012’s WSL goal of the season.