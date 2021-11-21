Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Three late goals prove costly as Aberdeen Women lose 3-1 at Celtic

By Sophie Goodwin
November 21, 2021, 4:02 pm Updated: November 21, 2021, 5:59 pm
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore and Celtic's Izzy Atkinson.
Aberdeen's Eilidh Shore and Celtic's Izzy Atkinson.

Aberdeen Women were beaten 3-1 on the road against Celtic, with three late goals cancelling out Bayley Hutchison’s first half effort.

The Dons took the lead just before half time with a counterattack finished off by Bayley Hutchison, who scored her second goal of the SWPL 1 season in as many games.

Aberdeen were resolute in defence in both halves, with goalkeeper Gail Gilmour pulling off important saves to deny Olivia Chance and Charlie Wellings.

But Celtic pushed for an equaliser in the second half, and reaped their reward in the 79th minute as Clarissa Larrisey made it 1-1.

Larrisey got her second of the day four minutes from time, slotting the ball into the net for 2-1.

It was not over yet, and Celtic scored their third goal with a Cheyenne Janae Shorts header securing all three points for the Glasgow side.

Speaking to AFC after the game, co-boss Gavin Beith said: “It’s really disappointing because the game panned out as we thought it would.

“We combatted their threat well and we always knew we would get a chance and we took that when it came.

“I think we looked fairly comfortable for the vast majority of the game, we had to defend but we did that well.

“As the game goes on players get tired and that impacts decision making and you also need a bit of luck as well which never went our way.

“It was a fantastic performance with loads of positives and although it’s another defeat, you have to look at the bigger picture and if we perform like that every week, we’ll win more than we lose.”

Elsewhere in SWF

In SWF Championship North, Buchan were beaten 6-1 against Montrose, with Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard making her loanee debut for the Angus side at Links Park.

Grampian were also unlucky away from home, losing 4-1 to Championship North’s second place side East Fife.

Karen Mason’s Inverness Caley Thistle bounced back from last week’s disappointing defeat to East Fife, beating Dryburgh Athletic 3-1 in Dundee.

Returning to action after a late postponement last week, Stonehaven were held to a 4-4 draw with Dundee City West.

Highlands and Islands cup action

Clachnacuddin Women were beaten 4-2 by Raith Rovers in the first round tie of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

 

