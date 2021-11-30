Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scotland Women suffer heavy defeat against top seeds Spain in World Cup qualifier

By Danny Law
November 30, 2021, 9:55 pm
A tough night for Pedro Martinez Losa's side.
Scotland suffered defeat for the first time in their World Cup qualifying campaign with a painful 8-0 loss against top seeds Spain in Seville.

It was an immensely difficult evening for Pedro Martinez Losa’s side who were completely outclassed by the Group B leaders.

Scotland remain in second spot with a four-point advantage over third-placed Hungary who defeated Ukraine 4-2.

The Spanish line-up included midfielder Alexia Putellas who was named the best female footballer in the world earlier this week.

The hosts boast a formidable record and went into the match on the back of winning 15 consecutive games without conceding a goal and scoring 88 goals in the process.

Lots to ponder for Scotland manager Pedro Martinez Losa after a heavy defeat against a fine Spanish side. 

Scotland almost ended that run of clean sheets inside six minutes when Abi Harrison thundered a shot off the crossbar after some excellent pressing from Rachael Boyle.

Spain, who dominated possession, deservedly broke the deadlock after 20 minutes when Real Sociedad striker Amaiur Sarriegi headed home a Leila Ouahabi cross.

Spain should have extended their lead soon after but Scotland goalkeeper Lee Alexander denied Sarriegi with a fine double save before producing a sublime stop to deny Mariona Caldentey.

The hosts were passing the ball about in style and grabbed a superb second when Caldentey fired home from distance.

Alexia Putellas, the 2021 Ballon d’Or winner, was on the scoresheet for the hosts. 

Some terrible defending from Scotland allowed Spain to make it three before the break when a mix-up between Sophie Howard and Nicola Docherty allowed Aitana Bonmati to find the net.

The one-way traffic continued in the second half with Scotland camped in their own defensive third and struggling to gain any meaningful possession.

The fourth goal arrived just before the hour mark with Sarriegi taking advantage of some calamitous defending after Howard dwelled on the ball when she should have cleared her lines.

Things got worse for Scotland after Bonmati displayed some exceptional dribbling skills before finding the net at the second attempt.

Ballon d’Or winner Putellas slammed home number six after 64 minutes before Spain’s record scorer Jennifer Hermoso slotted home the seventh with 10 minutes remaining.

The impressive Caldentey chipped home number eight to cap off a miserable night for the Scots.

Elsewhere, Ellen White broke England Women’s all-time scoring record as the team recorded their biggest ever victory by crushing Latvia 20-0 in Group D at Doncaster’s Keepmoat Stadium.

