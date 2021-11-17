Scottish Women’s Premier League announce new title sponsor for 2021/22 season

Park’s Motor Group have been confirmed as the sponsor of the Scottish Women’s Premier League for the 2021/22 season as part of an exciting new commercial agreement for the league.

The deal ensures the continuation of a headline sponsor for the top women’s league in

Scotland, with the SWPL previously being sponsored by the Scottish Building Society since 2017.

The announcement comes a third of the way through the SWPL season, with teams in SWPL 1 and 2 about to commence the second round of league fixtures.

Scottish Women’s Football’s (SWF) Chief Executive Officer, Aileen Campbell, said: “This is a positive development for the girls’ and women’s game. Since my arrival as CEO, I know how important commercial income is to ensure we continue to grow the game and this deal is another step forward.

“This deal is a further sign that the game here in Scotland is deserving of recognition and investment. This will be the fifth continuous season that the SWPL has had a title sponsor.

“I want to thank all those involved in our game for helping make that possible and for continuing to help us grow and develop the sport we all love.”

A sign of growth

The title sponsorship deal reflects the growth of the women’s game in Scotland with decisions made off the pitch only helping to improve the play on it, at elite and grassroots level.

In 2021, the SFA announced that Hampden will host all of Scotland Women’s competitive fixtures. A move that signaled improved institutional support for the women’s game.

The decision was made as part of the ‘Accelerate Our Game’ iniatitive which aims to increase the number of women and girls playing football, by creating and improving available opportunities.

There are currently 17,241 registered female players in Scotland, a 17% increase since the 2019 World Cup and a 660% increase from the 2,611 players registered in 2007, with the SFA aiming to have registered 25,000 players by 2025.

SWPL currently has 71 professional players with the aim to increase this number 10% year on year, which will only be possible with continued media exposure and funding.

The growth of the women’s game over the last decade has been meteoric, however, with Covid-19 creating cause for concern as to how women’s football might suffer commercially, Park’s Motor Group’s financial support will be reassuring to many.

Park’s Motor Group’s Marketing Director, Graeme Park, said of the announcement: “We are delighted to be supporting the women’s game at this exciting time.

“Park’s has a rich history within the men’s game, with our coaches being used by many teams across the years as well as providing sponsorship and support to many clubs.

“We’re excited to be extending our involvement in Scottish football and helping to further grow the national game.”