Three late goals prove costly as Aberdeen Women lose 3-1 at Celtic

Aberdeen Women were beaten 3-1 on the road against Celtic, with three late goals cancelling out Bayley Hutchison’s first half effort.

The Dons took the lead just before half time with a counterattack finished off by Bayley Hutchison, who scored her second goal of the SWPL 1 season in as many games.

Aberdeen were resolute in defence in both halves, with goalkeeper Gail Gilmour pulling off important saves to deny Olivia Chance and Charlie Wellings.

But Celtic pushed for an equaliser in the second half, and reaped their reward in the 79th minute as Clarissa Larrisey made it 1-1.

Larrisey got her second of the day four minutes from time, slotting the ball into the net for 2-1.

It was not over yet, and Celtic scored their third goal with a Cheyenne Janae Shorts header securing all three points for the Glasgow side.

Speaking to AFC after the game, co-boss Gavin Beith said: “It’s really disappointing because the game panned out as we thought it would.

“We combatted their threat well and we always knew we would get a chance and we took that when it came.

“I think we looked fairly comfortable for the vast majority of the game, we had to defend but we did that well.

“As the game goes on players get tired and that impacts decision making and you also need a bit of luck as well which never went our way.

“It was a fantastic performance with loads of positives and although it’s another defeat, you have to look at the bigger picture and if we perform like that every week, we’ll win more than we lose.”

Elsewhere in SWF

In SWF Championship North, Buchan were beaten 6-1 against Montrose, with Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard making her loanee debut for the Angus side at Links Park.

Grampian were also unlucky away from home, losing 4-1 to Championship North’s second place side East Fife.

Karen Mason’s Inverness Caley Thistle bounced back from last week’s disappointing defeat to East Fife, beating Dryburgh Athletic 3-1 in Dundee.

Returning to action after a late postponement last week, Stonehaven were held to a 4-4 draw with Dundee City West.

Highlands and Islands cup action

Clachnacuddin Women were beaten 4-2 by Raith Rovers in the first round tie of the Scottish Women’s Cup.