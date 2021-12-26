Mid-term report: A SWPL 1 education for Aberdeen Women’s young players – but already signs of lessons learned

SWPL 1 can be a cruel league, but Aberdeen Women have already shown that they’re well up for the challenge despite getting their fair share of tough love in the top flight.

It’s already been a season full of ups and downs, with an unbeaten run and consecutive clean sheets preceding a run of six defeats which saw the Dons drop to second bottom of the table, before a single victory catapulted them back up to fifth.

Their season started with a challenge – hosting a strong Celtic side at Balmoral Stadium in front of their biggest crowd, of 480 people, as well as the BBC cameras. Despite a 4-2 defeat, it was a reassuring nod to what this young Aberdeen side are capable of.

To call the Dons a young side would be an understatement, as 12 players in Aberdeen’s core first-team squad are aged 20 or younger, while the substitutes bench was often made up of players from the under-19’s squad in the opening games of the season.

Aberdeen’s squad has been ravaged with injury problems since the season started with co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith unable to field their strongest starting XI until at least late-October.

The Dons most experienced player and captain Kelly Forrest, as well as last season’s top goalscorer Bayley Hutchison, were sidelined for more thantwo months, while other players picked up niggles along the way too.

Young players’ time to shine

It was an opportunity for the young players to step up and play with those more experienced alongside them – vice captain Loren Campbell, Natasha Bruce, Carrie Doig and Donna Patterson all have prior SWPL 1 experience under their belt.

Playing in a preferred 4-2-3-1 has at least allowed for a constant reshuffling of the injury-riddled pack.

Young players such as Francesca Ogilvie have proven their versatility, having been played at wingback or as an attacking midfielder, while the likes of Eva Thomson and Eilidh Shore can sit in a defensive holding position in front of the backline, but also rotate to be involved in the attack.

Disciplined in defence is exactly what the Dons have needed to be this season and they have done it reasonably well, with 18-year old Jenna Penman and Jess Broadrick, 17, often at the heart of the backline.

There have been heavy defeats to Glasgow City and Rangers, but if we are to understand the game against 15-time SWPL 1 winners Glasgow City, it needs to be looked at as a match of two halves.

The second 45 minutes ended 0-0; proof Aberdeen can cope with professional opposition.

Outside of the top four, the Dons have the second best goal difference, which will stand them in good stead going forward – if they can keep scorelines down.

Early points and clean sheets against Partick, Hamilton and Spartans proved vital as they kept Aberdeen within touching distance of the pack, even after slipping to second bottom of the table after a run of six defeats.

Three of those defeats came against the professional sides and, as much as Aberdeen prepare to win every match, realistically they were games they would have to climb mountain over mountain to win.

However, the Dons almost reached the peak of their Everest after leading Celtic away from home up until the 80th minute of the game, before they conceded three late goals and lost the match.

#ParksSWPL | Here's how the @parksmotorgroup SWPL 1 table will look going into 2022 ⬇ @RangersWFC 🔝 16 rounds of matches left to play… 💪🏆 #ParksSWPL1 pic.twitter.com/JHH5uoLkgy — Park’s Motor Group SWPL (@SWPL) December 15, 2021

It was further proof that, despite being one of the youngest and most inexperienced squads in the league, Aberdeen are capable of taking the game to anyone in the league.

And the more capable they become and as they gain more experience to learn how to see games out, the less surprised people will be if they take points from a professional team.

The Dons will have learned from that already and I wouldn’t be surprised if we continue to see more competitive fixtures against the top four in the second half of the season.

Signing off 2021 with a win

The 2-1 win at Hamilton typified what Aberdeen do well and what they need to work on – their were clear signs of improvement as Aberdeen dictated the game from start to finish.

But, despite getting the ball down and playing some of the best football they’ve played all season, they made things hard for themselves again after conceding a late goal.

The overall performance was reflective of things they’ve learned from other games, but still highlighted that lack of experience, which allows teams to get back into the game, even if they don’t deserve to be.

The four-week break post-Hamilton has its advantages and disadvantages.

The Dons would have liked to build on the momentum from the win against Accies and, with star striker Hutchison is in the midst of a startling run of form, the break comes at an unfortunate time.

But it will give the players a chance to refresh and recharge ahead of the 16 league matches left to be played this season.

With Aberdeen currently sitting in fifth, it’s as high in the league table as they could have hoped to be at this point in the season. But, with the SWPL 1 table everchanging, only will time tell where the Dons will finish come May.