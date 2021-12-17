Scottish Women’s Cup: SWF monitoring Covid situation after eight ties called off

An error occurred. Please try again.

Scottish Women’s Football has said they are “monitoring the situation carefully” after an increase of Covid-19 cases in Scotland has been a cause for concern to some clubs.

Eight of the 11 scheduled second round ties that were due to be played on Sunday have already been rescheduled due to positive Covid tests or declared a walkover after clubs were unable to fulfil their fixtures.

All the north teams due to play in the second round this weekend have been affected.

Grampian’s fixture with Sutherland has been declared null and void and neither side will progress to the third round – after both teams expressed Covid-19 concerns.

Buchan and Stonehaven have withdrawn from the competition with their respective opponents BSC Glasgow and Livingston progressing to the next round.

Westdyke’s home tie against United Glasgow has been rescheduled to January 9 after a positive Covid case amongst the Glasgow side.

Inverness Caley Thistle’s fixture with Clyde was awarded to the Highlands side earlier in the week, as their opponent couldn’t field a team.

In a statement SWF said: “Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) are monitoring the situation carefully. We are working with the information as provided by the Scottish Government, Scottish FA, and the Joint Response Group (JRG) and asking our member clubs to ensure they comply with the guidance currently being issued.

“As per our Covid protocols, games can be postponed on the basis that teams do not have enough fit players to field a team due to Covid. These games will be rescheduled to the January 9 accordingly.

“At this time, there is no guidance to suggest that travel or outdoor contact sport is impacted. Therefore, games should proceed as normal at this time. Should teams not fulfil a fixture, this will be referred to the SWF Board for consideration.

“Should this guidance change, SWF will update and inform our clubs accordingly.”