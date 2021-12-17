Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Women’s Cup: SWF monitoring Covid situation after eight ties called off

By Sophie Goodwin
December 17, 2021, 6:28 pm Updated: December 17, 2021, 6:31 pm
Scottish Women’s Football has said they are “monitoring the situation carefully” after an increase of Covid-19 cases in Scotland has been a cause for concern to some clubs.

Eight of the 11 scheduled second round ties that were due to be played on Sunday have already been rescheduled due to positive Covid tests or declared a walkover after clubs were unable to fulfil their fixtures.

All the north teams due to play in the second round this weekend have been affected.

Grampian’s fixture with Sutherland has been declared null and void and neither side will progress to the third round – after both teams expressed Covid-19 concerns.

Buchan and Stonehaven have withdrawn from the competition with their respective opponents BSC Glasgow and Livingston progressing to the next round.

Westdyke’s home tie against United Glasgow has been rescheduled to January 9 after a positive Covid case amongst the Glasgow side.

Inverness Caley Thistle’s fixture with Clyde was awarded to the Highlands side earlier in the week, as their opponent couldn’t field a team.

In a statement SWF said: “Scottish Women’s Football (SWF) are monitoring the situation carefully. We are working with the information as provided by the Scottish Government, Scottish FA, and the Joint Response Group (JRG) and asking our member clubs to ensure they comply with the guidance currently being issued.

“As per our Covid protocols, games can be postponed on the basis that teams do not have enough fit players to field a team due to Covid. These games will be rescheduled to the January 9 accordingly.

“At this time, there is no guidance to suggest that travel or outdoor contact sport is impacted. Therefore, games should proceed as normal at this time. Should teams not fulfil a fixture, this will be referred to the SWF Board for consideration.

“Should this guidance change, SWF will update and inform our clubs accordingly.”

