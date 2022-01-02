From the news desk to the pitch: How John Robertson went from the Press and Journal to coaching college football in America

An error occurred. Please try again.

Former P&J reporter and Fyvie native John Robertson swapped his notepad for football boots to live out his Football Manager dream in the United States.

After leaving journalism in 2015, Robertson went backpacking around South Africa, Australia and New Zealand before getting a call from his former coach at Maryville College in Tennessee.

He volunteered as an assistant coach with his alma meter during their pre-season, before returning to Australia and then moving to England, where he started his coaching badges with the FA.

Robertson’s football connections led him to the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) in 2018, where he started as the women’s student manager and volunteer coach, before working his way up to a full-time paid coaching position.

UAB’s women’s side play in Division 1, which is the highest tier of NCAA college football, and are ranked among the top 150 university teams in the States.

Now in their off-season, Robertson was able to spend Christmas in the UK for the first time in three years, and the time-off has given him time to reflect on his dream job.

“You probably take it for granted a little bit when you’re in it, but it’s amazing,” Robertson said.

“I grew up playing Football Manager and it’s literally like doing that.

“If you can crack doing what you really love and getting paid for it, it’s amazing and I’m very, very lucky.”

The resources and fanfare around college sport in the US is on an unimaginable scale for those who studied in Scotland. with teams operating like professionals.

In their 2020/2021 season, UAB’s matches were routinely broadcast on ESPN or regional television – something that’s still a luxury for most elite women’s football clubs in Scotland.

Robertson added: “The opportunities and resources in college sport are unbelievable.

“When I come home and speaking to family about work, they think we just rock up to the pitch for a 90 minutes session and then put our feet up.

“But it’s a massive system that you’re part of.

“The American machine is unbelievable and it’s from the ground up.

“For young girls over there, there’s a clear path from five or six years old at club level through to adolescence.

“If you’re good enough in the college system and want to go professional, there is the standard that they can do that.”

North players should pursue ‘experience’ of US college game

Scotland international Christy Grimshaw and former Aberdeen defender Amy Strath are two north products of the American college system, having studied at Barry University and Newman University, respectively.

Robertson believes studying and playing in America is something young players in the north should consider, with the move having benefits on and off the pitch.

He said: “If you’re a really good young player from the north-east and have the opportunity to come to the States – home will always be there, your friends will always be there.

“The experience to deal with the American college game – you learn how to deal with the pace and physicality of the sport and that’s often a big learning curve.

“Off the pitch as well, it’s about getting those life experiences and finding out about yourself.

“Americans are really positive and optimistic people, and if you’re trying to go pro that self-belief is massive.”

As UAB’s goalkeeper coach, Robertson has seen several of his shot-stoppers graduate from college and move into the professional game.

One such player is Kelsey Daugherty, who has played in the Champions League for Swedish club Djurgården Fotboll.

College football also works as a feeder system to the highest level of the professional game in the US via the NWSL draft. And, if you’re based in the States, you are only eligible for the draft if you have completed college education.

Robertson said of America’s pathway to professional sport: “There will be times that it gets hot in the kitchen and there will be doubts and pressure, but it’s about having that belief.

“I think for young folk trying to find themselves that opportunity to go pro, you have to back yourself and get that experience.

“It’s such a rich experience and, if you want the chance to go professional, there’s going to be a place for you to play.”

Coming up against Mintlaw Academy’s Kim Little

Former Turriff Academy pupil Robertson has memories of playing against Scotland legend Kim Little when she played in the Mintlaw Academy boys’ team.

Her talent was apparent back then, but Robertson is glad to see that young female footballers have better opportunities and prospects now, compared to what existed when Little was growing up.

“She played on the boys’ team and when we played against her, our team might win the game, but she would usually be the best player on the pitch,” Robertson said.

“Back then there was a north team, but Glasgow City or Hibs were your options if you were a really decent player.

“There are more options up here now and Aberdeen having a women’s team is massive, it’s a huge step.”

As a Dons fan, Robertson has been keeping an eye on the progress that Aberdeen Women are making in SWPL 1.

He believes young north footballers will now be able to visualise a future in football thanks to Emma Hunter and her squad playing at the highest level in Scotland.

Robertson said: “What she has done at Aberdeen is great, because there will be young girls who love the game who can look up to that.

“It’s important for them to have the visuals of women playing the game, because it works as a connector to actually show them what they can achieve.

“It can only help the motivation and the development of the game if they have role models that they can actually see.”

‘Scotland is getting there’

As for the future of women’s football, Robertson hopes the domestic game will continue to develop to a higher standard.

He added: “We’ve got two goalies at UAB who I think would start for a lot of teams in that league (SWPL 1).

“In the States, there are a lot of really good goalkeepers and there is a massive pool of athletes who have had the best facilities and resources throughout their football career.

“Scotland is getting there and with a decent league set-up and resources it can only improve.

“It used to be Glasgow City, who were the flagship team, but now the Old Firm are putting money into it and paying attention.

“The Edinburgh sides are getting a rivalry going now, too, so it’s coming up all the time.”