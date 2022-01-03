Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Former Aberdeen defender Amy Strath joins Montrose Women

By Sophie Goodwin
January 3, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: January 3, 2022, 12:46 pm
Amy Strath
Amy Strath

Former Aberdeen Women defender Amy Strath has returned to football after a short hiatus, signing for SWF Championship North side Montrose.

Strath left the Dons last month citing her desire to ‘focus on her career’, but has made a quick comeback to the sport by joining the Angus side.

In signing for Montrose, the defender drops down to the third tier of Scottish women’s football, which should allow Strath more flexibility to focus on her personal training career.

However, she will be joining a fiercely competitive and ambitious side who are the current favourites for the title and promotion to SWPL 2.

Montrose lead Championship North with a stellar record of nine wins from nine and have two games in hand over second-place East Fife.

Having been part of the Aberdeen side which won consecutive promotions from then SWF Division 1 North and SWPL 2, Strath’s experience with the Dons will stand her in good stead for her new side’s promotion push.

Strath will also be reunited with former Aberdeen teammate Anna Blanchard, as the goalkeeper is currently on loan with the Angus side.

Speaking to Montrose Women’s website, Strath said: “When I left Aberdeen, I really did think that was me done for a while, but when Craig (Feroz) reached out and said he’d love to have me on his team, with no pressure of making it to all the training sessions etc. because of my busy work schedule, I was very intrigued.

“I miss the game and the feeling of a ball at my feet with no pressure.

“I’m excited to play alongside some of the girls that I’ve known for years and played with in the past.

“I’m hoping to help them win this league and get up to the SWPL 2.”

