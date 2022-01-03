Former Aberdeen defender Amy Strath joins Montrose Women

Former Aberdeen Women defender Amy Strath has returned to football after a short hiatus, signing for SWF Championship North side Montrose.

Strath left the Dons last month citing her desire to ‘focus on her career’, but has made a quick comeback to the sport by joining the Angus side.

In signing for Montrose, the defender drops down to the third tier of Scottish women’s football, which should allow Strath more flexibility to focus on her personal training career.

However, she will be joining a fiercely competitive and ambitious side who are the current favourites for the title and promotion to SWPL 2.

Montrose lead Championship North with a stellar record of nine wins from nine and have two games in hand over second-place East Fife.

Having been part of the Aberdeen side which won consecutive promotions from then SWF Division 1 North and SWPL 2, Strath’s experience with the Dons will stand her in good stead for her new side’s promotion push.

WELCOME TO THE MO AMY STRATH! ✍️🤝

We are extremely excited to announce the signing of Amy Strath, an experienced defender who’s played at the top level in Scotland as well as abroad in Iceland and America! pic.twitter.com/Df8tE3PqFS — Montrose Football Club Women (@MontroseFCW) January 1, 2022

Strath will also be reunited with former Aberdeen teammate Anna Blanchard, as the goalkeeper is currently on loan with the Angus side.

Speaking to Montrose Women’s website, Strath said: “When I left Aberdeen, I really did think that was me done for a while, but when Craig (Feroz) reached out and said he’d love to have me on his team, with no pressure of making it to all the training sessions etc. because of my busy work schedule, I was very intrigued.

“I miss the game and the feeling of a ball at my feet with no pressure.

“I’m excited to play alongside some of the girls that I’ve known for years and played with in the past.

“I’m hoping to help them win this league and get up to the SWPL 2.”