Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw experiences Supercoppa final heartbreak with AC Milan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw experiences Supercoppa final heartbreak with AC Milan

By Sophie Goodwin
January 9, 2022, 10:17 am Updated: January 9, 2022, 7:30 pm
Christy Grimshaw gave her side the lead in the first half, before Juventus prevailed, winning 2-1. Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/LiveMedia/Shutterstock
Christy Grimshaw gave her side the lead in the first half, before Juventus prevailed, winning 2-1. Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/LiveMedia/Shutterstock

Christy Grimshaw’s first half goal wasn’t enough for AC Milan to win silverware, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Supercoppa Femminile final.

In her first final for the Rossoneri, the Scotland international who had scored four goals for club and country going into the match, put her side in front just before half time with a header from a corner.

However, four-time Serie A winners Juventus, responded in the second half and forced an own goal from AC Milan captain Valentina Bergamaschi, to level the game in the 50th minute.

The game looked to be going to extra time, but Italian Player of the Year Cristiana Girelli’s goal in the 89th minute was enough to edge it for Juventus –  as they picked up their third consecutive Supercoppa.

Grimshaw and AC Milan’s hunt for silverware continues, with the Rossoneri still in contention for the Coppa Italia as they play Sampdoria in the upcoming two-leg quarter final, and sit in 5th in Serie A – 11 points behind leaders Juventus.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from the Press and Journal