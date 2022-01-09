Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw experiences Supercoppa final heartbreak with AC Milan

Christy Grimshaw’s first half goal wasn’t enough for AC Milan to win silverware, as they fell to a 2-1 defeat to Juventus in the Supercoppa Femminile final.

In her first final for the Rossoneri, the Scotland international who had scored four goals for club and country going into the match, put her side in front just before half time with a header from a corner.

However, four-time Serie A winners Juventus, responded in the second half and forced an own goal from AC Milan captain Valentina Bergamaschi, to level the game in the 50th minute.

The game looked to be going to extra time, but Italian Player of the Year Cristiana Girelli’s goal in the 89th minute was enough to edge it for Juventus – as they picked up their third consecutive Supercoppa.

Grimshaw and AC Milan’s hunt for silverware continues, with the Rossoneri still in contention for the Coppa Italia as they play Sampdoria in the upcoming two-leg quarter final, and sit in 5th in Serie A – 11 points behind leaders Juventus.