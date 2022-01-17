Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie devastated as brace rendered ‘pointless’ after 3-2 defeat to Spartans

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie is disappointed she has been left ruing mistakes rather than celebrating a brace after her side lost a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 defeat to Spartans.

Ogilvie, who was playing at left-back for Sunday’s clash, put her side in front with a well-taken penalty on the half hour mark.

The penalty came against the run of play as the Dons had struggled to get the ball into the box up until that point, but it settled them into the game heading into half-time.

It didn’t take for Ogilvie to score her second as, in the 51st minute, she doubled Aberdeen’s advantage, and looked to have secured the win as the home side looked comfortable.

However, in a whirlwind final 20 minutes, Spartans scored three very similar goals to snatch the three points from the Reds – and to claim only their second win of the season.

The result left the Dons visibly frustrated on the full-time whistle, with Ogilvie especially downcast.

Ogilvie, whose second and third goals of the season should’ve been a cause for a celebration, said: “I was buzzing with two goals at the time, but now they’re pretty pointless.

“The result is devastating. One minute you’re 2-0 up thinking we’ve got the three points and then, within minutes, it’s two goals from the left side into the box with two replica goals.

“You go from three points, to one and then to no points. It’s gutting.”

2 goals today at left back not enough, gutted but we go again next week! ⚽️ 🤜🏻 https://t.co/3tWw4bbS3E — Francesca Ogilvie (@FranOgilv13) January 16, 2022

All three of Spartans goals were assisted by Alana Marshall, who whipped three balls into the Aberdeen box from the left hand side – two were met with the headers and the other stabbed into the net from close range.

On first reflection, Ogilvie suggested poor decision making was to blame for Aberdeen’s capitulation.

She said: “It could be a bit of everything. Sometimes it’s not making the right decision – whether it’s to stay off the player or go make the tackle.

“If you make the tackle, the ball might not get in the box, but sometimes – if you dive in – and they get past you.

“The decision making wasn’t great today. It was a scrappy game from both teams.”