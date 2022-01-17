Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie devastated as brace rendered ‘pointless’ after 3-2 defeat to Spartans

By Sophie Goodwin
January 17, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: January 17, 2022, 6:34 pm
Francesca Ogilvie's penalty put Aberdeen in front against Spartans. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Women’s Francesca Ogilvie is disappointed she has been left ruing mistakes rather than celebrating a brace after her side lost a 2-0 lead in a 3-2 defeat to Spartans.

Ogilvie, who was playing at left-back for Sunday’s clash, put her side in front with a well-taken penalty on the half hour mark.

The penalty came against the run of play as the Dons had struggled to get the ball into the box up until that point, but it settled them into the game heading into half-time.

It didn’t take for Ogilvie to score her second as, in the 51st minute, she doubled Aberdeen’s advantage, and looked to have secured the win as the home side looked comfortable.

However, in a whirlwind final 20 minutes, Spartans scored three very similar goals to snatch the three points from the Reds –  and to claim only their second win of the season.

The result left the Dons visibly frustrated on the full-time whistle, with Ogilvie especially downcast.

Ogilvie, whose second and third goals of the season should’ve been a cause for a celebration, said: “I was buzzing with two goals at the time, but now they’re pretty pointless.

“The result is devastating. One minute you’re 2-0 up thinking we’ve got the three points and then, within minutes, it’s two goals from the left side into the box with two replica goals.

“You go from three points, to one and then to no points. It’s gutting.”

All three of Spartans goals were assisted by Alana Marshall, who whipped three balls into the Aberdeen box from the left hand side – two were met with the headers and the other stabbed into the net from close range.

On first reflection, Ogilvie suggested poor decision making was to blame for Aberdeen’s capitulation.

She said: “It could be a bit of everything. Sometimes it’s not making the right decision –  whether it’s to stay off the player or go make the tackle.

“If you make the tackle, the ball might not get in the box, but sometimes – if you dive in – and they get past you.

“The decision making wasn’t great today. It was a scrappy game from both teams.”

