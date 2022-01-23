Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Women’s Cup: Sutherland hope to continue Highland representation by causing an upset against Falkirk

By Sophie Goodwin
January 23, 2022, 6:00 am
Sutherland Women's Football Club host Falkirk in their third round Scottish Cup tie. Picture supplied by Sutherland WFC.
Highlands and Islands side Sutherland are hoping to cause a cup upset when Falkirk travel north to Golspie for their third round Scottish Women’s Cup clash.

Sutherland are the lowest ranked team still in the competition, as they play their league football in the Highlands and Islands league, which is part of the recreational branch of Scottish Women’s Football (SWF).

The 2021 Highlands and Islands League Cup winners have been involved in the Scottish Cup since the preliminary rounds but face their biggest challenge yet in SWF Championship side Falkirk.

The challenge not only comes with the stature of their opponent as Sutherland have not played a competitive match of football since the first week of October, when they pipped Clachnacuddin to the League Cup trophy.

Covid-19 has hampered preparations for the cup tie with the game being pushed back from January 9 but Sutherland manager John Smith insists that his side are looking forward to the occasion and the opportunity to represent the Highlands.

He said: “It would be a massive, massive result for the club. There’s no question about it.

“We’re the sole survivors from the Highlands and Islands League, so we realise we’re representing the league.

Sutherland lifted the Highlands and Islands league cup trophy back in October 2021. Picture supplied by Donald Cameron.

“We hope we will give a good account of ourselves, but we’re under no illusion that Falkirk play in, probably, a more competitive league than what we play in ourselves.

“They’re still playing week in, week out so we know it’s a big challenge. We’ll be underdogs but every dog has its day.

“We will go out and try and perform like we know we can do.”

Up for the challenge

Falkirk currently sit 12th in the Championship South table out of the 17 teams, and have only won four of their games so far, losing eight.

Sutherland boss Smith has done as much homework as he can by watching Falkirk’s highlights online, and has full faith in his players capabilities to deal with what might be thrown at them over the 90 minutes.

Smith added: “I’ve got no question that on our day we can really perform to a good standard and hopefully acquit ourselves against Falkirk as well.

“We do keep an eye on their results, and know that so far they’ve played 12 and they’ve lost eight games.

“So, we know that when the opportunities come we will have to be clinical and our strikers will need to get the ball in the net.

“At the other end we will have to try keep them out with a good defensive performance.

“We’ll set up a team in a way that we hope can cope with what Falkirk are going to throw at us, but hopefully we can spring a surprise on them too.”

If Sutherland were to progress, they will travel to SWPL 2 side Stirling University in the fourth round.

Smith thinks that just being included in the draw with SWPL teams has been a ‘pinch me ‘moment for his players.

“I think quite a few of the girls watched the draw live and it sort of dawned on them the round that we’ve been drawn in,” Smith said.

“All the SWPL teams are involved now, the likes of Celtic, Glasgow City, Rangers, Hearts and Hibs, so I think that sinks home to us how far the team has come.

“We’re buzzing about that and the girls are looking forward to what might happen.”

