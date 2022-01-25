Scottish Women’s Cup: Bayley Hutchison’s brace sends Aberdeen on their way to fourth round after 4-2 win over Glasgow Women

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women came from behind to beat Glasgow Women 4-2 in the third round of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

In-form goal scorers Bayley Hutchison (2) and Francesca Ogilvie were on the scoresheet again, while Chloe Gover netted the Don’s fourth.

Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith opted for a strong line-up and fielded an unchanged starting XI from Sunday’s 4-0 SWPL 1 victory over Hearts.

Glasgow Women went into the match following an impressive 8-1 SWPL 2 win over Stirling University, and it didn’t took long for them to continue their goalscoring form as the home side took the lead in the 27th minute through Lucy Ronald.

But just four minutes later, Aberdeen managed to find the equaliser when Hutchison scored the Dons’ first Scottish Cup goal of the campaign and her 10th goal in all competitions this season.

Hutchison increased that tally to 11 goals as she put the Dons 2-1 in front at Glasgow Green in the 63rd minute.

⚽️⚽️@bayleyhutchison fires in her and our second of the game! COYR! #StandFree pic.twitter.com/qyhMSylNKX — Aberdeen FC Women (@AberdeenWomen) January 25, 2022

It was 3-1 by the 69th minute as Ogilvie got on the scoresheet for the fourth time in three games.

Midfielder Gover scored her first goal since the SWPL Cup back in August, as she increased Aberdeen’s advantage to three goals with just under 15 minutes left on the clock.

Glasgow Women managed to get a goal back through Louisa Boyes, but it proved to be a consolation goal in the end as the cup clash finished 4-2 to Aberdeen.

The result means that the Dons have secured back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

Aberdeen will now come up against Spartans at home in the fourth round, with that tie expected to be played on February 13.