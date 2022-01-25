Scottish Women’s Cup: Bayley Hutchison’s brace sends Aberdeen on their way to fourth round after 4-2 win over Glasgow Women

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Scottish Women’s Cup: Bayley Hutchison’s brace sends Aberdeen on their way to fourth round after 4-2 win over Glasgow Women

By Sophie Goodwin
January 25, 2022, 8:51 pm Updated: January 25, 2022, 9:28 pm
Aberdeen's Bayley Hutchison netted her 10th and 11th goals of the season in the Dons opening Scottish Cup game against Glasgow Women.
Aberdeen Women came from behind to beat Glasgow Women 4-2 in the third round of the Scottish Women’s Cup.

In-form goal scorers Bayley Hutchison (2) and Francesca Ogilvie were on the scoresheet again, while Chloe Gover netted the Don’s fourth.

Co-managers Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith opted for a strong line-up and fielded an unchanged starting XI from Sunday’s 4-0 SWPL 1 victory over Hearts.

Glasgow Women went into the match following an impressive 8-1 SWPL 2 win over Stirling University, and it didn’t took long for them to continue their goalscoring form as the home side took the lead in the 27th minute through Lucy Ronald.

But just four minutes later, Aberdeen managed to find the equaliser when Hutchison scored the Dons’ first Scottish Cup goal of the campaign and her 10th goal in all competitions this season.

Hutchison increased that tally to 11 goals as she put the Dons 2-1 in front at Glasgow Green in the 63rd minute.

It was 3-1 by the 69th minute as Ogilvie got on the scoresheet for the fourth time in three games.

Midfielder Gover scored her first goal since the SWPL Cup back in August, as she increased Aberdeen’s advantage to three goals with just under 15 minutes left on the clock.

Glasgow Women managed to get a goal back through Louisa Boyes, but it proved to be a consolation goal in the end as the cup clash finished 4-2 to Aberdeen.

The result means that the Dons have secured back-to-back wins for the first time since September.

Aberdeen will now come up against Spartans at home in the fourth round, with that tie expected to be played on February 13.

