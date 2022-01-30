Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
SWF Championship North: Buchan and Inverness Caley Thistle shine on the road with impressive wins

By Sophie Goodwin
January 30, 2022, 7:20 pm Updated: January 30, 2022, 7:23 pm
Buchan Ladies FC. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Buchan Ladies FC. Picture by Kim Cessford.

Buchan and Inverness Caley Thistle both picked up three points in the two games in SWF Championship North to survive Storm Malik.

Buchan travelled to Dundee to play bottom-placed side Dundee City West and came back to Peterhead with all three points after winning 6-1.

Inverness Caley Thistle returned to winning ways after a disappointing defeat to Dryburgh last weekend as they swept aside fellow north outfit Stonehaven in a 20-0 victory.

The Caley Jags’ win keeps them in third on 27 points, six points behind Montrose and East Fife who sit in first and second.

Westdyke’s fixture against Dryburgh Athletic was due to be played at Lawsondale, but was postponed due to the amber weather warnings in place because of the storm.

SWPL 1

Aberdeen Women’s clash with Rangers was the only SWPL 1 tie to be affected by the weather as the three other fixtures went ahead as planned.

Glasgow City beat Hearts 2-0 to go top of the table for the time being, as they have now played one more game than title-favourites Rangers.

Motherwell continue to pick up vital points as they beat Debbie McCulloch’s Spartans 3-0 at home.

It was clean sheets all round for all of SWPL 1’s winning teams this weekend as Celtic defeated Hamilton Accies 3-0 at New Douglas Park.

 

