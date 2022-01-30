SWF Championship North: Buchan and Inverness Caley Thistle shine on the road with impressive wins

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Buchan and Inverness Caley Thistle both picked up three points in the two games in SWF Championship North to survive Storm Malik.

Buchan travelled to Dundee to play bottom-placed side Dundee City West and came back to Peterhead with all three points after winning 6-1.

Inverness Caley Thistle returned to winning ways after a disappointing defeat to Dryburgh last weekend as they swept aside fellow north outfit Stonehaven in a 20-0 victory.

The Caley Jags’ win keeps them in third on 27 points, six points behind Montrose and East Fife who sit in first and second.

Westdyke’s fixture against Dryburgh Athletic was due to be played at Lawsondale, but was postponed due to the amber weather warnings in place because of the storm.

#SWFChampionship | Here's the updated SWF Championship North table ⬇ Find all the upcoming fixtures ➡ https://t.co/M8aTZIlkOd pic.twitter.com/mMXcFWSzcf — SWF Championship (@SWFChampionship) January 30, 2022

SWPL 1

Aberdeen Women’s clash with Rangers was the only SWPL 1 tie to be affected by the weather as the three other fixtures went ahead as planned.

Glasgow City beat Hearts 2-0 to go top of the table for the time being, as they have now played one more game than title-favourites Rangers.

Motherwell continue to pick up vital points as they beat Debbie McCulloch’s Spartans 3-0 at home.

It was clean sheets all round for all of SWPL 1’s winning teams this weekend as Celtic defeated Hamilton Accies 3-0 at New Douglas Park.