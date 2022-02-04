No surprise that SWPL 1’s top clubs have eyes on our players – but Aberdeen Women is a good place to develop, says co-boss Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
No surprise that SWPL 1’s top clubs have eyes on our players – but Aberdeen Women is a good place to develop, says co-boss Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
February 4, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen FC Women's boss Emma Hunter
Aberdeen FC Women's boss Emma Hunter

Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter insists that the club has a lot to offer their young players and things can only get better with continued investment.

Last week Jenna Penman, who was one of Aberdeen’s most promising talents, left the club to sign for SWPL 1 rivals Hibernian.

A move away was first discussed at the end of last season when she left school and sought pastures new, but Penman stayed with the Dons for the first half of the season and made 11 appearances in all competitions.

Her move to Hibernian finally came to fruition as the 18-year-old defender plans to pursue a university education down in Edinburgh later this year.

And while co-boss Hunter is sad to lose such a talent, she isn’t surprised by the outside interest in her young players and believes it’s a good reflection of how strong her squad is.

Jenna Penman signed for Hibernian from Aberdeen Women. Supplied by Hibernian FC.

“Obviously we want to keep the players at Aberdeen, but it’s a testament to the players that we’ve got here that teams in the top four are after them,” Hunter said.

“It shows the potential of our young players so I’m taking a lot of positives from that as well.

“It’s good to see that clubs are hungry to sign our players because of how good they are.

“It’s sad to see Jenna go, but we’ve still got the core of our team and we probably kept her six months longer because of the club that we are.

“We’re strong in our values, we’ve got a good environment and it’s a great club. We’re all in it together.”

‘The women’s team will continue to grow’

And, while a move to a top-four side might appeal to young players, there comes a risk of not being given the same opportunities that one might get at Aberdeen.

Hunter believes, as the Dons try and establish themselves as a threat in SWPL 1, it will mean more investment in the club – which can only help the development of young talent.

She said: “Developing young players is something that I’m so passionate about and when you’re at Aberdeen you’ll get game time and be pushed to play.

“Whereas sometimes if you go to the bigger clubs you might struggle to get into the starting eleven.

“It’s got to be the right time for the young players and making sure we’re doing what’s best for that young person at that moment.

Aberdeen’s young players celebrate scoring in SWPL 1.

“Eyes are always going to be attracted to our players, but I think we’ve got enough to offer them at the club and, with their continued investment, it’s a really good place to develop.

“We’ve always been a club and a team that want to work hard and make sure we do a good job in SWPL 1 and hopefully we’ll see more investment from the club, and they’ve never shied away from that.

“Their investment in the women’s team will continue to grow and I think we’re in a good place.

“Aberdeen has tonnes to offer and I’m really excited about the future.”

