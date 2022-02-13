Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith hails his side’s character after coming from behind to beat Spartans 4-2 in the Scottish Women’s Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith hails his side’s character after coming from behind to beat Spartans 4-2 in the Scottish Women’s Cup

By Sophie Goodwin
February 13, 2022, 6:50 pm Updated: February 13, 2022, 9:10 pm
Donna Paterson, no.15, scored the first of Aberdeen's four goals against Spartans in the fourth round of the Scottish Women's Cup.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith has praised his players’ belief and resilience as they came from behind to beat Spartans 4-2 in the Scottish Women’s Cup.

The Dons took an early lead through Donna Paterson, but Spartans were in front by the 25th minute thanks to goals from Kat Smart and Rebecca Galbraith.

It was 2-2 at halftime as Francesca Ogilvie levelled things before the break, and two second half goals from Eilidh Shore and Bayley Hutchison confirmed Aberdeen’s place in the next round of the cup competition.

By coming from behind to win, the Dons gave Spartans a taste of their own medicine, as the last time the two teams played each other on league business, the Edinburgh side came from 2-0 down to win 3-2.

The fourth-round win means Beith and Emma Hunter’s side have now won four consecutive games in all competitions.

Beith had nothing but praise for his players’ character after they completed their cup comeback, and he believes their current form is a sign of the progress they are making this season.

He said: “We’re absolutely over the moon now we’re getting that consistency with this run, and probably the most important thing is we’ve now got that belief before games.

“This is probably the first time since I’ve been here that there’s a feeling of the Aberdeen of last season, where there is that confidence because they start to win games – and it’s not just about winning, but winning it with good performances.

“The mind is a powerful thing and we were here at the start of January after playing Spartans when we had crumbled under the pressure, whereas now there is that resilience to get back into games and that comes from winning performances.

“I think we played good football, kept possession and managed to score good goals. There are so many good things to take from today.

“Hopefully we can keep the run going and keep pushing on.”

A first half flurry of goals

It was Spartans who threatened first as Sarah Clelland had a shot that sailed over the bar, but Aberdeen reacted well and Jess Broadrick played a great long ball forward to force play in the away side’s half.

The ball remained in the Spartans half, and Shore was brilliantly alert to switch it to Loren Campbell, who was driving down the right wing, but the defender couldn’t find the feet of a teammate in the box.

Campbell looked like causing havoc and was involved again as Kelly Forrest played a simple pass to her from a free-kick, before the defender took the ball down to the bye-line and forced a corner.

The resulting set-piece was met by the unmarked Paterson, who headed home to give the Dons the lead in the 12th minute.

Spartans pulled level 10 minutes later through a corner which was swung in by Simone McMahon and Smart’s header hit the underside of the bar and bounced into the back of the net.

It should have been two for the away side just as play restarted as Galbraith, who scored two goals against the Dons in the last meeting between the sides, got a shot away on the volley, but sent it over the woodwork.

Galbraith had another effort saved by Aaliyah-Jay Meach, however, it didn’t take long for her to get her goal and put Spartans in front with a contentious effort.

The Spartans forward was there to slot the ball into the net after Meach spilled an initial effort – however, it looked like the Dons keeper was fouled as Galbraith attempted to get her shot away.

There was no doubt we had a game on our hands when Aberdeen equalised in the 32nd minute as Bailley Collins did well to reach a forward ball that looked destined to be going out for a goal kick.

Collins, who received her first Scotland under-19’s call up earlier this week, squared it across the box to Francesca Ogilvie who stabbed it into the net at the back post for 2-2.

Francesca Ogilvie scored Aberdeen’s equaliser for 2-2 in the 32nd minute.

Leaving it late

There was little to write home about in the way of chances for most of the second half, with the best opportunities falling to Galbraith and Smart for Spartans, and Aberdeen’s Collins failed to threaten Alicia Yates in goal as she blazed a shot over the bar.

However, the Reds found their all-important goal to regain the lead in the dying minutes through Shore.

Bayley Hutchison, who has been assisted by Shore so many times this season, sent the ball into the box and found the midfielder, who managed to get a shot away from a tight angle to beat Yates.

Eilidh Shore celebrates scoring Aberdeen’s third goal.

Hutchison doubled the Dons advantage in injury time as she slotted the ball beyond the Spartans keeper with ease and confirmed Aberdeen’s place in the Scottish Women’s Cup quarter-finals.

SWF Championship North

In the only SWF Championship North game this weekend, Westdyke welcomed bottom-placed Dundee City West to Lawsondale.

The Westhill side bounced back from last week’s defeat to Buchan, and put six past their visitors  with no reply.

The goals were courtesy of hat-tricks from both Bethany Cochrane and Lyndsey Brown, with the latter making her 100th appearance for Westdyke.

 

