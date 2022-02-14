Aberdeen Women got their ‘revenge’ in Scottish Cup win against Spartans, says defender Loren Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women got their ‘revenge’ in Scottish Cup win against Spartans, says defender Loren Campbell

By Sophie Goodwin
February 14, 2022, 5:00 pm
Loren Campbell, left, celebrates as Aberdeen Women beat Spartans in the Scottish Women's Cup.
Loren Campbell, left, celebrates as Aberdeen Women beat Spartans in the Scottish Women's Cup.

Aberdeen Women defender Loren Campbell reckons they got their revenge against Spartans in their cup comeback win.

The Dons came from 2-1 behind to beat Spartans 4-2 and progress to the quarter-finals of the Scottish Women’s Cup, where they will be at home to Celtic.

It was an intense game with the first half especially being end-to-end, which resulted in each team scoring two goals in the first 45 minutes.

Aberdeen went in level at half time, but Campbell says that they were able to use January’s 3-2 SWPL 1 defeat to Spartans as motivation to go out and claim the win.

She said: “It feels really good to get the win, that was obviously the aim before we went into the game and that was a bit of revenge that we needed.

“We spoke about it (the 3-2 defeat) at half time and we gained confidence from the fact that we’d already come back from being 2-1 down to go into half time at 2-2.

“It has been a learning curve, but we’re really starting to understand these teams and gain confidence to slow the game down so it suits us and then get back ourselves back in it.”

The half-time team talk clearly worked as the Dons ended up winning reasonably comfortably thanks to two late goals from Eilidh Shore and Bayley Hutchison.

Campbell said of the intensity of the game, and her side’s ability to adapt when things weren’t going their way: “The first half was very frantic. It’s probably the fastest game we’ve played in a long time.

“I think the pace maybe dropped a bit because we didn’t come out quite as good in the second half, but we kept ourselves in the game.

“We were playing counter-attacking football and thankfully it paid off.”

Attacking threat

Against Spartans, Campbell played an important role going forward as she did as part of the backline.

As a full-back, she got herself up and down the wing, with one such run into the Spartans half forcing a corner that led to Donna Paterson netting the Dons’ first goal.

It was an impressive attacking showcase from not only Campbell, but from the whole team – with four different players getting on the scoresheet and providing assists.

Bayley Hutchison slots away Aberdeen’s fourth goal against Spartans

“It’s good to get different goal scorers because you don’t rely on a sole source. We’ve got a lot of attacking threats and it’s great for the girls to spread the goals,” Campbell added.

“I’ve got to thank the likes of Eilidh in centre midfield, who will sit in so I can go forward, but it’s a team performance.

“That’s how we work and thankfully it means I can go forward, which suits me.”

The 12th man

Aberdeen were backed by a decent support at Balmoral Stadium, and the crowd was vocal against Spartans, which helped spur the team on and bag two late goals.

The defender believes Aberdeen have some of the best fans in Scottish women’s football, and other teams are more than aware, as Campbell’s friend who played for Hibs attested to when they played at Balmoral last weekend.

Campbell explained: “When we were playing Hibs last week, she was astounded and asked: ‘Is this is the crowd that you get every week? Because we don’t get that.’

“It’s a testament to the crowd and the fans coming to support us every week.

“The boost from the crowd is massive, you hear them a lot and they edge you on.”

 

