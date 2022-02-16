Sophie Goodwin: How Pedro Martinez Losa might rotate his squad in Scotland Women’s Pinatar Cup campaign

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Scotland Women begin their defence of the Pinatar Cup against Wales on Wednesday, and the competition will give Pedro Martinez Losa another chance to assess his squad.

Martinez Losa’s side will play three games over six days, with their next opponents being Slovakia or Belgium, depending on the result between those sides.

The Pinatar Cup will be an opportunity for the Scotland boss to work with his squad without the pressure of must-win results as he looks to further implement his style ahead of April’s crucial World Cup qualifiers.

With problem areas identified from previous games under Martinez Losa and the possibility of several debuts, this is what – and who – to look out for from the Scotland squad at the Pinatar Cup.

A change in attacking personnel

Although the Pinatar Cup is an invitational friendly tournament, it will be a real blow for Scotland that Erin Cuthbert has had to pull out of the squad due to injury.

Since Pedro Martinez Losa took charge, the Chelsea forward has been one of the standout performers, having played the most minutes and had the most goal contributions.

Her presence on the pitch will be a big miss for Scotland, and it will be interesting to see how Martinez Losa sets up without her.

Prior to getting injured, Cuthbert was proving her world class ability at club level, but Scotland still have the likes of Claire Emslie, Caroline Weir and Stonehaven’s Christy Grimshaw, who can all bring something in her absence.

It will be interesting to see what kind of impact Weir has during this camp as we’ve yet to see the form Man City and Scotland fans know she can reach since Martinez Losa took charge.

Her stats at Man City show what she is capable of, with offensive duels and passes into the final third the most prevalent of her contributions in seasons past.

But moving play into the final third means nothing without being clinical in front of goal, which is something Martinez Losa’s Scotland have struggled with in recent games.

A 90th-minute winner and then an injury-time equaliser against Hungary and Ukraine highlighted some of the problems Scotland have going forward.

It’s not for lack of trying as Scotland have are becoming used to Martinez Losa’s possession-based style, but they struggle when they get the ball in the final third.

Could SWPL 1’s top Scottish goalscorer be the answer?

Although she has been called up to Martinez Losa’s prior squads, Lizzie Arnot is yet to add to her 37 Scotland appearances since the Spaniard took charge.

But her form for Rangers in SWPL 1 will be difficult for the Scotland boss to ignore.

Arnot has scored 13 goals in the league already this season, and has the second highest tally behind Celtic’s Charlie Wellings.

She’s not shy to an assist either and has linked up well with Martinez Losa’s preferred striker Jane Ross at the Gers.

ABAIR TADHAL DO @RangersWFC! ⚽️ Goal for Rangers! Great strike from Lizzie Arnot! ⚽️#SWPL pic.twitter.com/jwEuYuvBWD — BBC ALBA (@bbcalba) February 6, 2022

Out of all of Scotland’s attacking options, Arnot has been the most prolific in front of goal at club level and hopefully that will carry over to the national team if she’s given the chance.

Another player who is deserving of more game time in a Scotland shirt and could help improve the goalscoring return is Lana Clelland.

The forward plies her trade in Serie A with Sassuolo and has scored 10 goals in 14 games so far this season, and has been on good form since Christmas, having scored seven goals in three games – including four in the match against her former side Fiorentina.

Martinez Losa has used Clelland as a substitute in several matches, and she has often made an impact. It was her cross against Ukraine that led to Abi Harrison’s 93rd-minute leveller, which has helped keep Scotland’s World Cup qualifying hopes alive.

Possible debuts

During Martinez Losa’s tenure so far, he has handed international debuts to Glasgow City duo Lauren Davidson and Jenna Clark, who scored on her first appearance against the Faroe Islands at Hampden.

The Spaniard has not been afraid to name uncapped players in his prior three camps, and has done so against this time, with goalkeepers Eartha Cumings and the Isle of Lewis’ Rachael Johnstone, as well as Celtic captain Kelly Clark, all waiting to get the nod.

When naming his squad, Martinez Losa said that it was a ‘mix of continuity and players that are in form’ before explaining that he assesses players based on where they play their club football, the level they play at in club competitions and the quality of training they get day-to-day.

Martinez Losa is clearly an admirer of fellow Spaniard Fran Alonso’s goalkeeping set-up at Celtic, as Johnstone, 17, received her first call up to the senior squad after clubmate Chloe Logan, who was also called up for the first time, had to drop out due to injury.

The Western Isles teen joins the goalkeeping contingent that also includes the uncapped Cumings, who plays her club football in the FA Women’s Championship with Charlton Athletic.

Cumings has been named in each of the Scotland boss’ squads, but the 22-year-old is yet to make an appearance as Lee Alexander remains the number one choice, while Jenna Fife seems to be the preferred second option.

However, the fact Martinez Losa brought in another goalkeeper when Logan dropped out, even though there would still be three goalkeepers at his disposal, might suggest that he is planning to rotate the player who starts between the sticks.

There is a case for both Johnstone and Cumings to get their debuts, having performed well at club so far this season.

Johnstone has played in some of Celtic’s biggest games this season, including their SWPL Cup final win against Glasgow City and last weekend’s 2-1 defeat of Rangers.

Her time might come too early, but even the chance for the 17-year-old to be in contention and to experience a senior camp will be crucial to her development.

However, Cumings would rightfully deserve her first start in a Scotland shirt, having performed well at club as of late, having conceded just one goal since November.

Defensive changes

Having been a late addition to the camp last time around, Celtic captain Clark could be in line for her debut in Spain after a solid season in SWPL 1 so far, in which she also made her 200th appearance for Celtic.

Scotland have only kept one clean sheet under Martinez Losa so far and have conceded preventable goals, specifically against Hungary, Ukraine and the Faroe Islands.

And, while Clark won’t be the sole answer to the defensive issues, the defender might create some food for thought for the Scotland boss.

Martinez Losa has often opted for Aberdeen’s Rachel Corsie and Jen Beattie as his centre-halves. Evening Express columnist Corsie won’t join up with the squad until after the Wales game, but Clark and Sophie Howard are further options in that position.

With two vital World Cup qualifiers looming in April, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Clark make her debut at some point during the Pinatar Cup as the Scotland boss continues to assess his squad.