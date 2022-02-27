Aberdeen Women go into Motherwell clash full of confidence and belief, says co-boss Gavin Beith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women go into Motherwell clash full of confidence and belief, says co-boss Gavin Beith

By Sophie Goodwin
February 27, 2022, 6:00 am
AFC Women co-manager Gavin Beith
AFC Women co-manager Gavin Beith

Aberdeen Women host Motherwell at Balmoral Stadium, and co-boss Gavin Beith says their current form has them full of confidence ahead of the SWPL 1 clash.

The Dons come into this weekend’s fixture having won four games on the bounce including impressive home wins against Hibs and Spartans.

However, it has been a fortnight since Aberdeen last played as last weekend’s game against Glasgow City was postponed because of international fixtures.

And while a two week break is not ideal for a side that has built up momentum, it allowed Beith and Emma Hunter to sit down with the players and review their season.

Beith says they had a lengthy conversation with the squad to discuss their thoughts on life in the top flight so far – with the general consensus being positive.

“We’re well aware that there have been some really good parts, but some bad and really ugly parts,” Beith said.

“If we had said at the start of the season that we’d be in the position we’re in and with 16 points, then we’d be happy with that.

“We’ve been competitive, but we know we’ve left one or two points out there.

“But by the same token there have been one or two games where we’ve picked up points that on the day could have gone the other way.

“We’re happy enough where we’re at, especially with the last four games.

“It’s probably taken a bit longer to find our feet in SWPL 1 than we would have hoped for.

“We started the season well then went on that six-game run without a win which was tough to take, but that’s where the learning has come from.”

One of the main takeaways from their discussion was the improved mindset of the players and how that is starting pay dividends on the pitch with good results.

Beith added: “We’ve got through that tough run, and the girls believe in themselves and you can see that with the confidence they have on the pitch.

“They’re enjoying their football and that’s brought us some really good wins – we are taking points off well established SWPL 1 teams.

“We’re happy with where we’re at, but there are areas to improve on and that’s our focus for the remainder of the season.”

An opportunity to extend the unbeaten run

Last time out against Motherwell the Reds came into the game on a five-game run of defeats.

That is a stark contrast to this weekend as Aberdeen will be looking to win their fifth consecutive game when they host Paul Brownlie’s side.

The Dons co-boss knows that their unbeaten run and the chance to extend it has only helped improve the faith that the players have in themselves ahead of the clash.

Beith said: “It helps the players massively because having that belief and confidence is so important.

“The girls believe they can do it, and know they can too because we are on this winning run.

“But they still need to turn up and perform and do really well, but the difference is they don’t go in with any fear.”

Aberdeen Women celebrate as they beat Spartans – their fourth consecutive victory.

The co-boss reckons that no matter the performance against Motherwell this weekend it can’t be any worse than the reverse fixture.

The women of Steel beat Aberdeen 4-3 back in November, with that game being all but over in the 12th minute as Motherwell were already 3-0 up.

However, Beith says that being able to recognise that disappointment and wanting to do better is another sign of his players’ improved attitude.

“One of the biggest disappointments of our season so far that we noted was probably Motherwell. As a group we let ourselves down and were really poor,” Beith explained.

“It was very unorganised and not an Aberdeen-like performance. It’s still something that’s in our minds, and that’s coming from the players.

“That’s a real sign of progress too where they can recognise they weren’t good enough last time.”

A mid-table finish in sight?

A win against Motherwell could see Aberdeen consolidate their mid-table position as they would overtake their matchday opponents and move up one place to fifth.

It would be an invaluable three points, but Beith says that the Dons won’t get be getting ahead of themselves just yet and knows that SWPL 1 league standings are always subject to change.

He added: “We’re always looking to be as high as we can in the table and getting points on the board, but at the same time you can lose two or three games and be right down the bottom.

“The league is so tight, so it’s something we don’t put too much of a focus on.

“What will happen will happen, and if we continue to perform the way we have recently then we can certainly climb that table.

“But you have to safeguard that complacency because if you look too far ahead you can lose sight of what you’re going to come up against and come unstuck.”

