Aberdeen Women’s Hannah Innes happy to have played her part in 5-1 win over Motherwell after making her first start

By Sophie Goodwin
February 28, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: February 28, 2022, 5:04 pm
Hannah Innes made her first SWPL 1 start in the 5-1 victory over Motherwell. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Hannah Innes made her first SWPL 1 start in the 5-1 victory over Motherwell. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Hannah Innes made her first SWPL 1 start for Aberdeen Women against Motherwell and was delighted to mark it with a 5-1 victory.

Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith changed their starting XI for the first time in five games for the Motherwell clash.

With defender Donna Paterson unavailable for selection, Innes stepped up and played in a more unfamiliar role at left-back.

And, other than an early goal for the away side, Innes had a comfortable afternoon in defence, as Aberdeen extended their unbeaten run to five games in style.

She was pleased to make her first start, having made six SWPL 1 appearances from the bench, and was not fazed by the unfamiliarity of being played in the backline.

Innes said: “It’s amazing to get my first start and first 90 minutes.

“When I got told that I was starting I was shocked, but I’m just delighted to have been able to help get the three points.

“I was prepared and I’ve played at left-back for a couple of games before, but to start there I was a bit surprised.

“As a player, I can adapt to what position I have to play, so it felt quite easy.”

Five goals and up to fifth

The 5-1 victory over Motherwell means the Dons now sit fifth in the SWPL 1 table, and Innes reckons recent performances have seen her side prove their top-flight credentials.

Innes added: “It was always our aim to come to Balmoral and get the three points against Motherwell, so we’re just delighted to get that result and move up the table.

“It’s a sign of how we’ve developed over the last few months and the results we’re getting now are showing that we can compete with the sides around and above us.

Innes celebrates with her team mates after Loren Campbell’s superb strike that put the Dons 2-1 ahead just before half time.

“Moving up to fifth, we couldn’t have hoped for anything better. We’re just hoping to push on now and compete with the top four now.”

Innes will get the chance to do just that as Aberdeen next travel to the SWPL 1 reigning champions Glasgow City on Wednesday evening for a rescheduled fixture.

