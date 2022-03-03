Aberdeen Women’s season won’t be defined by results against Glasgow City, says co-manager Gavin Beith

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women’s season won’t be defined by results against Glasgow City, says co-manager Gavin Beith

By Sophie Goodwin
March 3, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith. Picture by Kenny Elrick.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith. Picture by Kenny Elrick.

Aberdeen Women co-manager Gavin Beith insists their season won’t be defined by results against SWPL 1’s professional sides, despite his disappointment at last night’s defeat to Glasgow City.

The Dons travelled to Petershill Park on the back of a five-game winning run, and started well as Francesca Ogilvie scored to put them ahead in the fourth minute.

However, Tyler Dodds equalised not long after and started what ended up as a 10-1 rout at Aberdeen’s expense.

And while he is disappointed at the result, Beith believes the Dons’ season cannot be solely judged on games against the likes of Glasgow City.

He said: “We go into every single game believing we can win, but we’re well aware that’s going to be challenging against the professional clubs.

“Our season isn’t going to be defined on what happens in the games against the likes of Glasgow City, Celtic or Rangers.

“They’re way ahead with everyone else in the league with the finances and with them training full-time.

“We’ve done the work we had to do and beat the teams round about us which was always going to be the objective.

“That’s why we have been confident recently, but that might go down now and the players will be low today like everyone else has been.

“But we will recover and be positive for the next game. There’s no better way to move on.”

A bad night at the office

Despite his hopes that the result won’t linger, it was the biggest defeat of Aberdeen’s season so far, and Beith admits that it wasn’t good enough.

He added: “It’s not what we expected, and I don’t think too many people across the country expected it to be honest.

“We had such a positive start, but then one thing led to another and it was just a really bad night at the office.

“We needed our key players to turn up and perform, that didn’t happen.

“We needed to play to the best of our ability, that didn’t happen.

“And we needed Glasgow City to have an off night, and that didn’t happen.

“So, you put everything together and it just starts to turn into, the best way to describe it, was a disaster.”

SPFL era begins with interim appointment

Fiona McIntyre has been appointed interim managing director of the new SPFL women’s leagues.

McIntyre, the Scottish FA head of girls’ and women’s football, will join the SPFL on a four-month secondment from the SFA with immediate effect.

Her appointment follows last month’s announcement that the SPFL will assume responsibility of elite women’s football in Scotland from the summer.

Scottish FA’s Head of Girls’ and Women’s Football Fiona McIntyre. Photo by Craig Williamson / SNS Group.

As interim managing director, McIntyre will drive the process of creating new league and league cup competitions for the top two divisions of the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

She said: “I am delighted to be given the responsibility in the short-term to help drive positive change at such an exciting juncture for the elite women’s game.

“I look forward to working with the SWPL clubs to create ambitious new competitions that will inspire continued progress at all levels of women’s football in Scotland.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]