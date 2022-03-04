REVEALED: Aberdeen Women set to play first game at Pittodrie

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women will play their first game under the lights at Pittodrie when they host Rangers in a rearranged SWPL 1 clash.

The rescheduled top-flight fixture, which was originally due to be played in January, will now be played on Wednesday, March 23.

It will be the first time the Dons’ women’s team, whose home fixtures usually take place at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium, will have played at the famous old beachfront stadium since they became part of Aberdeen FC in 2018.

Other clubs have had a great deal of success this season when their women’s teams have played at their main ground – with Hearts and Hibs each hosting an Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle and Easter Road this term.

The clash at Easter Road set a new record attendance for a domestic women’s game in Scotland, as 5,512 fans were there to watch on.

Aberdeen co-boss Gavin Beith believes playing at Pittodrie will be a night to remember for his players – but also for the fans.

He said: “It’s something that the girls will really look forward to, and it’s a great opportunity for them to go and express themselves on that stage.

“Of course, it’s a home game for us and we want to show the crowd what Aberdeen are about, but it’s about showcasing the game, too.

“It’s great for us as a club to experience the occasion, but it will also be great for the area, too.

“We’re going to have professional and national team players coming up to the north-east to play at Pittodrie, which is fantastic.

“Hopefully all the young girls will come along and be inspired by the likes of Lizzie Arnott and Jane Ross, who are going to be playing that night.”