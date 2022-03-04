REVEALED: Aberdeen Women set to play first game at Pittodrie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
REVEALED: Aberdeen Women set to play first game at Pittodrie

By Sophie Goodwin
March 4, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: March 4, 2022, 11:52 am
Aberdeen Women will play their first game at Pittodrie later this month.
Aberdeen Women will play their first game under the lights at Pittodrie when they host Rangers in a rearranged SWPL 1 clash.

The rescheduled top-flight fixture, which was originally due to be played in January, will now be played on Wednesday, March 23.

It will be the first time the Dons’ women’s team, whose home fixtures usually take place at Cove Rangers’ Balmoral Stadium, will have played at the famous old beachfront stadium since they became part of Aberdeen FC in 2018.

Other clubs have had a great deal of success this season when their women’s teams have played at their main ground – with Hearts and Hibs each hosting an Edinburgh Derby at Tynecastle and Easter Road this term.

The clash at Easter Road set a new record attendance for a domestic women’s game in Scotland, as 5,512 fans were there to watch on.

Aberdeen co-boss Gavin Beith believes playing at Pittodrie will be a night to remember for his players – but also for the fans.

He said: “It’s something that the girls will really look forward to, and it’s a great opportunity for them to go and express themselves on that stage.

“Of course, it’s a home game for us and we want to show the crowd what Aberdeen are about, but it’s about showcasing the game, too.

“It’s great for us as a club to experience the occasion, but it will also be great for the area, too.

“We’re going to have professional and national team players coming up to the north-east to play at Pittodrie, which is fantastic.

“Hopefully all the young girls will come along and be inspired by the likes of Lizzie Arnott and Jane Ross, who are going to be playing that night.”

