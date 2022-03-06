Aberdeen Women won’t be feeling sorry for themselves when they host Celtic, says Gavin Beith

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women co-boss Gavin Beith says his side won’t be feeling sorry for themselves when Celtic arrive at Balmoral Stadium on Sunday.

The Dons host Celtic today off the back of a 10-1 midweek defeat to SWPL 1 reigning champions Glasgow City.

Against the Ghirls, it will be another tough challenge against one of the league’s professional sides, who currently sit third in the league.

But Beith insists Aberdeen will have dusted themselves down from their disappointing evening at Petershill Park, and will be raring to prove their quality once again.

He said: “Everybody knows that where we were at against Glasgow City wasn’t good enough.

“We’ve had one bad performance and result, so everybody knows what we need to do.

“We need to be better.

“The players will make sure they’re ready to go and won’t be feeling sorry for themselves.

“We’ll be going out against Celtic to show people what kind of team we are, and that the mid-week game was just a one-off bad performance.”

In the last two fixtures against Celtic, both of which went in the Glasgow side’s favour, it took them until the dying minutes of the games to secure the wins.

And Beith says he will be reminding his players of how competitive they have been in both games against the visitors, rather than dwelling on the result against Glasgow City.

He added: “One bad result doesn’t change the world, it’s an experience.

“We’ll take that on board, but move on now.

“We’ll remind them of when they went 80 minutes at 1-0 up against Celtic and were right in it until the final whistle against them at Balmoral on the opening day of the season.

“Hopefully we can do the same thing we did then, but just hold on that little bit longer.”

A familiar challenge against the Ghirls

Both teams are in need of a good result, with Aberdeen looking to return to winning ways, while Celtic try and stay in the chase for the SWPL 1 title.

And, with both sides being more than familiar with each other, Beith knows what the Dons can expect against Fran Alonso’s side.

“Every game for them does become pivotal in terms of them trying to stay in that title race and the Champions League spot,” Beith explained.

“I’m sure they will come into it full of confidence, but they have seen some of the good signs of how we can play twice already this season.

“They’ll be mindful of that, I’m sure.

“We know what it’s going to be like – they’ll come with real quality and real intent.”

Aberdeen Women v Celtic kicks off at 4pm at Balmoral Stadium, with entry costing £5 and under-16s getting in for free.