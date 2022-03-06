Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter looks to the positives despite 3-0 defeat to Celtic

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter looks to the positives despite 3-0 defeat to Celtic

By Sophie Goodwin
March 6, 2022, 6:57 pm Updated: March 6, 2022, 6:59 pm
Aberdeen Women were beaten 3-0 by Celtic at Balmoral Stadium.
Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter will look to the positives after her side fell to a 3-0 defeat to Celtic at Balmoral Stadium in SWPL 1.

An early opener for Celtic from Charlie Wellings, followed by second-half efforts from Jacynta and Tegan Bowie ensured that all three points would be going back to Glasgow.

It was a disappointing afternoon for the Dons, with no real chances created – which wasn’t helped by a forced early change as Francesca Ogilvie had to be taken off due to injury.

Aberdeen co-manager Hunter admits that it was always going to be a challenging afternoon against SWPL 1’s third placed side, but commended her side’s defensive efforts.

She said: “Celtic have a big investment in their women’s team and they’ve got international players from all over the world in their lineup.

“We know they’re a really good team, and we probably needed our best performance and to keep all our best players on the pitch to get something out of today.

“Unfortunately with Francesca picking up an injury and Eilidh Shore not starting – it makes a big difference.

“We didn’t really create anything or put them under any real pressure, but we defended much better than we have done in previous games so that’s really important in this league.

“We need to take that as a positive going into the next couple of fixtures now where we now we need to pick up the points.”

However, Hunter had a lot of praise for her keeper Aaliyah-Jay who was one of the few positives that she seen at Balmoral Stadium this afternoon.

She added: “AJ kept us in the game, we said at half-time we’re only 1-0 down and still in this and that was down to a lot of her hard work.

“That’s what AJ does all the time, she’s a really good shot stopper.

“We know that she’ll always pull off a great couple of saves anytime she plays.”

An early lead for the Ghirls

Celtic took the lead within the opening minutes, as Shen Mengyu was afforded the opportunity to square the ball across goal after some slack defending from Kelly Forrest.

The ball cleared the intended Jacynta, but was put on a plate for Wellings who only had to tap the ball into the net from close range to beat AJ Meach.

Celtic dominated possession and Aberdeen were unable to get anywhere near the away side, with the ball barely seeing their half.

That was until Bailley Collins played a long ball forward that Ogilvie chased, but pulled up injured in the process.

Hunter was forced into an early substitution as Ogilvie, who has been a standout performer for the Dons this season, was replaced by Nadia Sopel in the 26th minute.

Aaliyah-Jay Meach made a series of superb saves against Celtic.

There were chances for Mengyu, Jacynta and Wellings to make it 2-0, with the best opportunity falling to the latter.

The English forward was clear through for a one v one against Meach, but the young Dons shot stopper made a fantastic save with her feet to deny Wellings her second goal of the day.

Meach was called into action again when she had to be at full stretch to save Olivia Chance’s effort from long range and make sure Celtic only went into the break with a one goal lead.

Dons in defensive mode

After the restart, Aberdeen couldn’t take advantage in possession as Eva Thomson drove forward, but couldn’t find a teammate in Celtic’s half.

The midfielder was forced to pass it back to the back line, which resulted in a turnover of possession.

Minutes later and only eight into the second half, Jacynta doubled Celtic’s advantage with a floated effort from outside the area, that dipped beyond Meach and dropped over the line.

It was chance after chance for Celtic, and Meach did well to tip Chloe Craig’s header on to the cross bar, after a dangerous ball was sent in to the box from a Tyler Toland free kick.

It was a quiet afternoon for Celtic keeper Rachael Johnstone who only had a couple efforts to react to, as she came out to collect a decent ball sent into the box by Thomson that couldn’t be reached by Hannah Stewart.

Aberdeen tried to go forward again with Bayley Hutchison knocking the ball up the pitch in an attempt to beat three Celtic players with pace, but Johnstone cleared it confidently.

Celtic confirmed the three points with their third goal in injury time, as second-half substitute Bowie got on the scoresheet with a decent strike from inside the box to beat Meach.

SWF Championship North

Inverness Caley Thistle welcomed third-placed Dryburgh Athletic to Millburn Academy, and fought from 3-0 down to rescue a point.

Three goals for the Caley Jags in the final 15 minutes of the second half ensure that the spoils were shared.

Grampian were in for a difficult afternoon as they hosted league leaders East Fife at Spain Park, and were defeated 3-0.

