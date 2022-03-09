Western Isles teen Rachael Johnstone on ‘incredible honour’ of sharing pitch with Scotland Women idols during first senior national camp

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Western Isles teen Rachael Johnstone experienced the good side of meeting your heroes when she was involved in the latest Scotland Women national team camp.

The Isle of Lewis goalkeeper, who hails from Balallan, was called up to the senior national team for the first time, at only 17-years-old.

Johnstone was a late addition to the squad as Celtic clubmate Chloe Logan was forced to withdraw due to injury.

The call-up was an incredible moment for the goalkeeper, with her admitting it was a milestone she didn’t expect to reach this early in her career.

Johnstone travelled to Spain with the squad for the Pinatar Cup alongside the likes of skipper Rachel Corsie, Caroline Weir, and Jen Beattie, for a ten-day camp.

And while she didn’t win her first cap in Spain, the opportunity to play and train with her idols was an experience the young shot stopper won’t ever forget.

“The first few days I was very star-struck,” Johnstone said.

“Just meeting your idols – I watched them in the World Cup and were my idols growing up.

“To share a pitch with them was an incredible honour for me.”

Being called up to your first senior squad at only 17, and playing with your heroes could have been an intimidating experience, but Johnstone‘s time was quite the opposite.

She added: “Because Rachel [Corsie] wasn’t there for the first few days, it was Jen Beattie [Arsenal defender and Scotland vice-captain] that took me under her wing.

“They were all super motivating and all spoke to me.

“Everyone made sure I was comfortable in the environment.”

Johnstone is still appreciative of even the simple off-pitch opportunities that she got in Spain.

“The fact I’ve sat next to the likes of Caroline Weir at dinner and stuff like that – you just think I’m so lucky to have been in that position,” Johnstone noted.

“To have had that opportunity and learn from them, I’m extremely grateful for it.”

Goalkeeping union

Johnstone was one of four Scotland goalkeepers in Spain, with the others being established number one Lee Alexander, Jenna Fife and Eartha Cumings.

Charlton Athletic’s shot-stopper Cumings made her debut in the final game against Hungary, while Alexander and Fife started in the two other ties.

It was a debut to remember as Cumings saved two spot kicks in the penalty shoot after it ended 0-0 normal time.

Johnstone reckons it was exactly what Cumings deserved after witnessing her fellow goalkeeper’s commitment in training throughout the camp.

She said: “I ran straight onto the pitch to give her a hug. She’s an incredible goalkeeper.

“I had only known her ten days, but I could tell the amount of work she puts in day in day out.

“She deserved that moment.

“Eartha’s an incredible girl as well, so were all extremely proud.”

‘I know what it takes’

After earning her call up at only 17, and playing regularly at Celtic in SWPL 1, Johnstone is certainly a name to look out for in future Scotland squads.

The goalkeeper, now 18, has ambitions of more call-ups, and believes that exposure of the national team standard during the Pinatar Cup puts her in good stead for the future.

She explained: “I know now what it takes to be at that level.

“I know the standard that Pedro [Martinez Losa] expects from his goalkeepers in his national team.

“Hopefully I can be picked in the future, but I’m just going to keep on focusing at Celtic because that’s what I need to focus on right now.”