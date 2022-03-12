Rachel Corsie: Top half of SWPL 1 and Scottish Cup semi-final would cherry on top of season for Aberdeen Women after game at Pittodrie announced

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women have nine games to go in their SWPL 1 season as well as a Scottish Cup quarter-final to look forward to.

Sitting in sixth place, Aberdeen slipped one position in the table after last weekend’s 3-0 defeat to Celtic, but they have two games in hand over Spartans, who overtook them in the proceedings due to a three-match unbeaten run.

A top-five finish would certainly be a remarkable end to Aberdeen’s first season back in the top flight, but, after setting a standard with performances and picking up hard-earned points over the course of the campaign, it should now be the target for the players.

That top-half finish is also up for grabs for a few of Aberdeen’s closest rivals, with Motherwell and, more surprisingly, Partick Thistle competing with the Reds and Spartans to finish behind the top, professional sides.

Motherwell have an added year on experience in the division, but have a similar structure to Aberdeen – with both clubs committed to providing a comprehensive and professional environment for their women’s teams in the long term.

Knowing both clubs’ management teams, I am not surprised they have performed well this season for consistent spells, even at this early stage of their journey towards professionalisation. The strides each club has made in recent times is clear evidence of the benefit of added investment.

Eighth-placed Partick, meanwhile, have been the dark horses of all the SWPL 1 sides this season, after they were awarded late promotion when Forfar folded back in August.

As one of three teams to end up being promoted, with Aberdeen another, they look to have at least secured their stay in the league for another year, as both Hearts and Hamilton sit underneath them.

The Dons next two fixtures will be against Partick and basement side Hamilton, with the first fixture away in Glasgow. A return to winning ways will keep the pressure on the teams around them and hopefully they team can rediscover the form they found in February.

After those two important games, the side will play an even bigger one – with their next league game, against Rangers on March 23, taking place at Pittodrie.

It will be an historic night, as it will be the first time the women’s team have played at the club’s home stadium.

The women’s sides at Celtic, Rangers, Hibs and Hearts have also made this breakthrough in recent times and it’s an encouraging sign of AFC’s commitment to the Emma Hunter and Gavin Beith-led squad.

The Pittodrie outing, as well as a run of positive results in the coming games, would also be a great confidence booster ahead of the Scottish Cup quarter-final against Celtic.

The sides have already met three times this season, without Aberdeen managing to take a single point from any of those fixtures. However, the cup always offers a renewed opportunity and history can often be irrelevant.

A semi-final berth is at stake and would be an added reward for the players this season – one which would hopefully lead to further support for the women’s side from the club as a whole.

Aberdeen fans have not had too much to enjoy of late and so this is a chance for the women’s team to instill some excitement back into things.

Chelsea see route to top of FAWSL

Arsenal continue their dominant form in the FAWSL, with Chelsea trying to maintain pressure on them as they chase their tail in second place.

Chelsea have had to play catch up as they had a December plagued by postponements for various Covid-19 outbreaks within their own squad and sides they were scheduled to face.

While they closed the gap on Thursday night with their 4-1 derby win against West Ham, Arsenal still maintain a five-point gap.

However, if Chelsea win their two fixtures in hand, they could go ahead of the Gunners for the first time this year.

This weekend, both sides will be back in action on Sunday, as Chelsea will host Aston Villa at Kingsmeadow, before Arsenal visit Brighton in the televised late kick-off.

While the front two are likely the only contenders in the title race, the fight for third place is certainly heating up.

Manchester United currently hold the final Champions League spot, but only by goal difference ahead of Tottenham.

United will kickstart this weekend’s action as they come up against a resilient Reading side. Spurs, meanwhile, will take on Manchester City, who could close the gap between the sides to just two points with a win.

After City’s slow start to the season, they have become one of the most in-form sides of late and they are fresh off the back of the 3-1 Continental League Cup victory last weekend against Chelsea.

Midfielder’s pregnancy news another positive step for game

Chelsea and German midfielder Melanie Leupolz announced that she was pregnant this week and would not feature for the remainder of the season.

She becomes the latest active professional to announce she is expecting her first child and the exciting news hopefully brings more awareness over the need to support professional female athletes as they also combine their sport with parenthood.

While there are new regulations which offer financial reassurance, hopefully Chelsea’s support for their player is comprehensive throughout the coming months.

Meanwhile, for International Women’s Day, Scotland and JD Sports jointly announced the launch of a bespoke kit that the women’s national team will showcase during the April international window.