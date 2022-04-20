Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard on her unforgettable title-winning loan spell at Montrose

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard says winning the Championship North title with loan club Montrose is one of her ‘biggest achievements’ in football.

Blanchard joined the Gable Endies in November and has gone on to make eight appearances in the league, helping Montrose secure the title and promotion to SWPL 2.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper started in the title-deciding 4-1 victory over East Fife earlier this month, as the Links Park outfit claimed the top spot with two games to spare.

Blanchard and her Montrose teammates will finally be presented with the Championship North trophy at Links Park this weekend, after the final game of the season.

And while she insists that she played only a ‘minor’ part’ in their success, Blanchard does admit that being part of the winning squad is something she won’t ever forget.

‘Something I’ll always remember’

On winning the title, she said: “It’s definitely up there as one of the biggest achievements in my football career.

“I do feel like I almost shouldn’t have been a part of it – I haven’t been with them through their whole journey.

“But I’ve been made to feel like I’m part of the celebrations and can celebrate this season’s success.

“It’s something I’ll always remember. I’ve won three titles now playing football, which is something to be proud of.

“I’m just really pleased for everyone at the club.”

For Blanchard, winning Championship North feels like déjà vu as she was part of Aberdeen’s winning squad that stormed the same league back in 2019.

The Dons went undefeated during that campaign, and Craig Feroz’s side are in pole position to achieve the same feat this season.

The Gable Endies only have Dryburgh Athletic left to play, and Blanchard reckons they would be worthy ‘invincibles’ if they can avoid defeat.

“The last couple of games we’ve played, it’s no wonder we’re unbeaten,” Blanchard added.

“It’s the determination and the motivation within the team – everyone wants to play well for each other.

“I think it will happen.”

Enjoying football again

In joining Montrose, Blanchard hoped to regain the confidence she lost as a result of a lack of game time with Aberdeen.

Before going out on loan, Blanchard made just one appearance for the Dons this term – which was from the bench against Rangers in SWPL 1.

And the young goalkeeper thinks her time playing with the Angus side has helped boost her morale.

Blanchard said: “It’s one of the best group of girls that I’ve been around since I started playing football.

“With Aberdeen, I lost my confidence because I wasn’t playing, and they realised that and helped me go out on loan.

“I feel like my confidence is starting to come back and that’s just down to everyone at – Craig, the coaches and the players.

“I thought I lost myself for a while, but I feel like I’m getting myself back now.”