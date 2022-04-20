Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard on her unforgettable title-winning loan spell at Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard on her unforgettable title-winning loan spell at Montrose

By Sophie Goodwin
April 20, 2022, 5:00 pm
Anna Blanchard has enjoyed a successful loan spell at Montrose, helping them win the league and promotion to SWPL 2. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Aberdeen Women goalkeeper Anna Blanchard says winning the Championship North title with loan club Montrose is one of her ‘biggest achievements’ in football.

Blanchard joined the Gable Endies in November and has gone on to make eight appearances in the league, helping Montrose secure the title and promotion to SWPL 2.

The 20-year-old shot-stopper started in the title-deciding 4-1 victory over East Fife earlier this month, as the Links Park outfit claimed the top spot with two games to spare.

Blanchard and her Montrose teammates will finally be presented with the Championship North trophy at Links Park this weekend, after the final game of the season.

And while she insists that she played only a ‘minor’ part’ in their success, Blanchard does admit that being part of the winning squad is something she won’t ever forget.

‘Something I’ll always remember’

On winning the title, she said: “It’s definitely up there as one of the biggest achievements in my football career.

“I do feel like I almost shouldn’t have been a part of it – I haven’t been with them through their whole journey.

“But I’ve been made to feel like I’m part of the celebrations and can celebrate this season’s success.

“It’s something I’ll always remember. I’ve won three titles now playing football, which is something to be proud of.

“I’m just really pleased for everyone at the club.”

For Blanchard, winning Championship North feels like déjà vu as she was part of Aberdeen’s winning squad that stormed the same league back in 2019.

The Dons went undefeated during that campaign, and Craig Feroz’s side are in pole position to achieve the same feat this season.

The Gable Endies only have Dryburgh Athletic left to play, and Blanchard reckons they would be worthy ‘invincibles’ if they can avoid defeat.

“The last couple of games we’ve played, it’s no wonder we’re unbeaten,” Blanchard added.

“It’s the determination and the motivation within the team – everyone wants to play well for each other.

“I think it will happen.”

Enjoying football again

In joining Montrose, Blanchard hoped to regain the confidence she lost as a result of a lack of game time with Aberdeen.

Before going out on loan, Blanchard made just one appearance for the Dons this term – which was from the bench against Rangers in SWPL 1.

And the young goalkeeper thinks her time playing with the Angus side has helped boost her morale.

Anna Blanchard, centre, with her Montrose Women teammates.

Blanchard said: “It’s one of the best group of girls that I’ve been around since I started playing football.

“With Aberdeen, I lost my confidence because I wasn’t playing, and they realised that and helped me go out on loan.

“I feel like my confidence is starting to come back and that’s just down to everyone at –  Craig, the coaches and the players.

“I thought I lost myself for a while, but I feel like I’m getting myself back now.”

