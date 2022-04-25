Aberdeen Women gave a good account of themselves at Ibrox despite the result, says defender Loren Campbell

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol.
Aberdeen Women gave a good account of themselves at Ibrox despite the result, says defender Loren Campbell

By Sophie Goodwin
April 25, 2022, 5:00 pm
Aberdeen Women defender Loren Campbell comes up against Lizzie Arnott at Ibrox. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group
Aberdeen Women defender Loren Campbell reckons her side gave a good account of themselves against Rangers, despite the game ending in a heavy defeat.

The Dons lost 4-0 against Rangers, as Ibrox hosted their professional women’s team for the very first time.

Like the reverse fixture at Pittodrie, the game felt like more than just getting a result, as more than 4,000 fans watched on – the second highest domestic crowd for a women’s game.

It had been an occasion the players had been looking forward to as it signalled the progress being made in the women’s game, and Campbell reckons it exceeded Aberdeen’s expectations.

And, although it ended in a disappointing result, the defender felt it was not a disappointing display against the SWPL 1 favourites.

‘To not crumble, it shows character and what we’re about’

Campbell said: “It was even better than we thought it would be – the atmosphere was fantastic.

“We have to thank Rangers for inviting us here, but I think we deserved to be.

“I think we gave a good account of ourselves. Obviously the result didn’t go our way and it was two silly goals to give away in the second half – but we competed well.

“For them to be fully professional and we’re not, it shows we’re getting there.”

Aberdeen Women and Rangers lineup in front of the thousands of fans at Ibrox before kick off. Photo by Ross MacDonald / SNS Group

The Dons had been defensively disciplined in the first half and were unlucky to go into halftime 2-0 down.

However, they conceded just two minutes after the break and again 10 minutes later, leaving them with a mountain to climb if they were to get anything out of the game.

And, while Campbell admits it left Aberdeen with a bigger challenge than they would have liked, she was proud of the way the players reacted after conceding.

She said: “It’s very hard when you concede so quickly and you have to reset again, but you’re now 3-0 down.

“But for a young team, to not crumble, it shows character and what we’re about.

“Previously that result could have been five, six or even seven, so we’re definitely learning and improving.”

Looking ahead to the next game

Next up for the Dons is a midweek clash (May 3) with Partick Thistle at Balmoral Stadium, a game that was originally due to be played before Christmas.

With Spartans getting beat yesterday, it means Aberdeen still sit two points clear in fifth, and will be looking to extend that advantage against the Jags.

Campbell said: “It’s our game in hand so we have to take advantage of that.

“If we’re wanting fifth, we have to beat Partick Thistle.

“They play in a semi-final a few days before it, so we have to take advantage of that as well.

“We’ll definitely be targeting the three points.”

