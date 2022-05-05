Aberdeen Women: Bailley Collins hopes to have earned starting spot with Partick Thistle goal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women: Bailley Collins hopes to have earned starting spot with Partick Thistle goal

By Jamie Durent
May 5, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: May 5, 2022, 11:53 am
Bailley Collins is congratulated after getting Aberdeen's fourth goal
Bailley Collins hopes she has done enough to earn a starting berth for Aberdeen Women in their remaining games.

Collins came off the bench on Tuesday night to bag the fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Partick Thistle, her first of the season.

Co-manager Emma Hunter said after the game that Collins’ impact in the second half would give food for thought over whether to start the midfielder against Hibernian on Sunday.

Collins hopes that proves to be the case as she targets a strong end to the SWPL1 season.

“When you see that you’re not in the starting 11, you are a bit disappointed,” she said. “But you have to keep your head up and when you get your chance, you have to take it which I did on Tuesday night.

Bailey Collins in action for Aberdeen last season
“I think I’ve shown myself I can be part of that starting 11. It’s a good team and the players on the bench have got quality, as well as the ones on the pitch.

“It’s always competitive which is good and what you want in your team. We’ve got a really good group of girls – we always work hard and push each other.”

Victory over the Jags means Aberdeen can secure fifth spot with a win at the Hibees.

In their first season back in the top flight, finishing mid-table would be an impressive achievement and Collins feels it is within their grasp.

“At the start of the season we had our aim and it was to be fifth. That’s where we are right now,” she added.

“We’ve got three games to go and we won our game in hand on Spartans on Tuesday. It gives us a good lead and a good mark for us to get points in the final three games.

“We’ve got three games next week and it’ll definitely be tough but these are the teams you want to be playing, week in week out.

“The ones that challenge you, push you to your limits, you want to be playing against. Those are the teams that will improve you.”

Breaking her duck for the season was a nice bonus on top of the midweek win.

“Every week I’ve been told ‘you’re going to score’ so for it to finally come is a good feeling,” added Collins.

“It’s better when you score at home in front of your own fans too.”

