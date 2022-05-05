Aberdeen Women: Bailley Collins hopes to have earned starting spot with Partick Thistle goal

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Bailley Collins hopes she has done enough to earn a starting berth for Aberdeen Women in their remaining games.

Collins came off the bench on Tuesday night to bag the fourth goal in the 4-2 win over Partick Thistle, her first of the season.

Co-manager Emma Hunter said after the game that Collins’ impact in the second half would give food for thought over whether to start the midfielder against Hibernian on Sunday.

Collins hopes that proves to be the case as she targets a strong end to the SWPL1 season.

“When you see that you’re not in the starting 11, you are a bit disappointed,” she said. “But you have to keep your head up and when you get your chance, you have to take it which I did on Tuesday night.

“I think I’ve shown myself I can be part of that starting 11. It’s a good team and the players on the bench have got quality, as well as the ones on the pitch.

“It’s always competitive which is good and what you want in your team. We’ve got a really good group of girls – we always work hard and push each other.”

Victory over the Jags means Aberdeen can secure fifth spot with a win at the Hibees.

In their first season back in the top flight, finishing mid-table would be an impressive achievement and Collins feels it is within their grasp.

“At the start of the season we had our aim and it was to be fifth. That’s where we are right now,” she added.

“We’ve got three games to go and we won our game in hand on Spartans on Tuesday. It gives us a good lead and a good mark for us to get points in the final three games.

“We’ve got three games next week and it’ll definitely be tough but these are the teams you want to be playing, week in week out.

“The ones that challenge you, push you to your limits, you want to be playing against. Those are the teams that will improve you.”

Breaking her duck for the season was a nice bonus on top of the midweek win.

it’s about time… delighted to get my first of the season😁😁 https://t.co/7PhOxa2Bet — bailley collins (@BailleyCollins) May 3, 2022

“Every week I’ve been told ‘you’re going to score’ so for it to finally come is a good feeling,” added Collins.

“It’s better when you score at home in front of your own fans too.”