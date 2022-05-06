Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter pleased with Chloe Gover displays after Partick Thistle brace

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter pleased with Chloe Gover displays after Partick Thistle brace

By Jamie Durent
May 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 7:51 pm
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover in SWPL1 action.
Aberdeen Women forward Chloe Gover in SWPL1 action

Chloe Gover is finishing the season in confident form, according to her Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter.

Gover scored two well-taken goals in the midweek win over Partick Thistle, adding to ones she got against Motherwell in February and Hamilton in March.

The forward is also a set-piece-taker for the fifth-placed Dons, with Hunter believing she has grown a player since the start of the season.

“Chloe does that,” she said. “At training, week in week out, she’s got a wand of a left foot and has a contender for goal of the season, no matter what she does.

“We know if she gets space and time in the box, she’ll pull it out of the bag. She’s also one of our free-kick specialists as well.

“She’s got that in her locker, so it’s brilliant to see her have that confidence.

“She’d maybe say herself she didn’t start the season full of confidence, but you can see as the season went on, she’s got a lot better.”

Aberdeen Women co-manager
Aberdeen Women co-manager

While their first season back in SWPL1 has already been a success, Hunter does not want the Dons to let up in their final three games.

Aberdeen are on the road in their remaining fixtures, starting with Hibernian on Sunday then Glasgow City and Motherwell next week.

“It’s coming to the end of the season, but we’re aiming to get that fifth spot,” she added. “We’ve got a lot to play for and, if we can reach that target, it’s massive because it was a really high target to set.

“To come into the SWPL1 for the first time, asking (the players) to come in fifth spot, would be an unbelievable performance.

“I’m chuffed with that, but it’s not over yet. It’s important we get that message across.”

The game against the Jags on Tuesday was at their training ground at Cormack Park, rather than their normal home at the Balmoral Stadium.

Hunter feels the Dons’ home form has been a mixed bag this season, but was pleased to sign off with a win.

Aberdeen defender Loren Campbell in possession
Aberdeen defender Loren Campbell in possession against Partick Thistle

“We’ve lost a couple of games at home we’re disappointed with, especially when you’re playing with your own fans watching,” said Hunter. “You want to be able to put on performances.

“That was really important on Tuesday night – it was maybe the last opportunity for some of the fans to come along to a game.

“I thought we looked in control of the game and it was silly goals we lost. As soon as you do that, they get a bit of momentum.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]