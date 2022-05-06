Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter pleased with Chloe Gover displays after Partick Thistle brace

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Chloe Gover is finishing the season in confident form, according to her Aberdeen Women co-boss Emma Hunter.

Gover scored two well-taken goals in the midweek win over Partick Thistle, adding to ones she got against Motherwell in February and Hamilton in March.

The forward is also a set-piece-taker for the fifth-placed Dons, with Hunter believing she has grown a player since the start of the season.

“Chloe does that,” she said. “At training, week in week out, she’s got a wand of a left foot and has a contender for goal of the season, no matter what she does.

“We know if she gets space and time in the box, she’ll pull it out of the bag. She’s also one of our free-kick specialists as well.

“She’s got that in her locker, so it’s brilliant to see her have that confidence.

“She’d maybe say herself she didn’t start the season full of confidence, but you can see as the season went on, she’s got a lot better.”

While their first season back in SWPL1 has already been a success, Hunter does not want the Dons to let up in their final three games.

Aberdeen are on the road in their remaining fixtures, starting with Hibernian on Sunday then Glasgow City and Motherwell next week.

“It’s coming to the end of the season, but we’re aiming to get that fifth spot,” she added. “We’ve got a lot to play for and, if we can reach that target, it’s massive because it was a really high target to set.

“To come into the SWPL1 for the first time, asking (the players) to come in fifth spot, would be an unbelievable performance.

“I’m chuffed with that, but it’s not over yet. It’s important we get that message across.”

The game against the Jags on Tuesday was at their training ground at Cormack Park, rather than their normal home at the Balmoral Stadium.

Hunter feels the Dons’ home form has been a mixed bag this season, but was pleased to sign off with a win.

“We’ve lost a couple of games at home we’re disappointed with, especially when you’re playing with your own fans watching,” said Hunter. “You want to be able to put on performances.

“That was really important on Tuesday night – it was maybe the last opportunity for some of the fans to come along to a game.

“I thought we looked in control of the game and it was silly goals we lost. As soon as you do that, they get a bit of momentum.”