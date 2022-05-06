SWF Championship North: Buchan Ladies coach Mark Forbes takes positives from campaign

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home Sport Football Women's Football

SWF Championship North: Buchan Ladies coach Mark Forbes takes positives from campaign

By Sophie Goodwin
May 6, 2022, 5:00 pm Updated: May 6, 2022, 7:32 pm
Buchan Ladies FC. Picture by Kim Cessford.
Buchan Ladies FC. Picture by Kim Cessford.

Buchan Ladies coach Mark Forbes believes they proved they can give any team ‘a good game’ but admits they struggled for consistency in SWF Championship North.

It wasn’t an ideal start to the season as Buchan lost the first four games, but a 9-0 win against Dundee City West in October boosted their prospects.

That victory was one of three on the bounce, including an impressive win 4-1 against East Fife – who eventually finished in second and are in the running for promotion to SWPL 2.

Buchan finished the season with seven wins and, despite a tough run of defeats at the end of the campaign, the Peterhead outfit finished Championship North in fifth place.

Forbes reckons the home win against a tough East Fife side was their best win and performance of the season.

He said: “That was a good result and a really good performance.

“It was a horrible day – howling gale and lashing rain, but we played really well that day.

“It was probably our best performance of the season.”

A win against East Fife proved they can compete against some of the best teams in the league, but Forbes admits it’s difficult to maintain that standard without squad depth.

Buchan struggled with player availability due to other commitments and injuries, which affected performances in the league.

“It’s been a hard season, coming back from Covid and lockdown. Fitness wasn’t what it was and players were picking up niggling injuries,” he explained.

“On our day, if everyone is available, we can give any team a good game. But consistency is the thing you need at this level.

“And we can’t really attract players like some of the rest of the teams in the league. We rely on local players looking for a team or young ones coming through the ranks.”

A new look to the SWF Championship?

Scottish women’s football will look different next season with SWPL teams moving under the SPFL banner, while the SWF Championship looks set to change.

It’ll be the second time in two full seasons the third-tier has been restructured, and has left clubs like Buchan unsure of what the future might look like.

The SWF Championship is currently split into two regional leagues, North and South, with the North section including teams from as north as Inverness and down to Fife.

Forbes said of the possible changes: “If it was to go to a national league, rather than regional, it’s going to be a big strain on clubs like us.

“You’d be looking at trips down to Glasgow and Edinburgh every second weekend. I don’t know how that would go, because it’s obviously more costly.

“I don’t want to sound negative, but it’s just all up in the air.”

However, no matter what happens next season, Forbes insists Buchan will still have a competitive women’s team.

Buchan Ladies in Championship North action against Montrose Women at Links Park.

The club currently has two squads, the one that played in Championship North, and a development team who play in the SWFL North/East.

“We’re definitely going to have at least one ladies team next season,” Forbes said. “It’s just if we commit to having the two – and that’s all just going to depend on numbers.”

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]