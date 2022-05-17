AC Milan and Scotland star Christy Grimshaw shortlisted for MG ALBA SWF Awards’ International Player of the Year

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Stonehaven-raised Christy Grimshaw has been shortlisted for the MG ALBA SWF Awards’ International Player of the Year after an impressive season for club and country.

The AC Milan star, 26, has established herself in Pedro Martinez Losa‘s squad since his appointment in the summer, scoring two goals in seven appearances under the Spaniard.

Grimshaw, who has a total of nine Scotland caps, has also impressed in her second season with the Rossoneri. She made 17 appearances in Serie A, scoring on two occasions against Pomigliano C.F. and Roma, as AC Milan finished the season in third-place.

But there was also cup heartbreak for Grimshaw, as AC Milan reached the final of the Supercoppa, where she scored to give her side the lead, but the Rossoneri ultimately lost out to Juventus.

Grimshaw has been shortlisted for the International Player of the Year Award alongside Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Manchester City) and Claire Emslie (Everton).

‘To celebrate achievement and shine a spotlight on women’s football’

SWF chair Vivienne MacLaren said of the 17-category awards shortlist: “With more watching in person and at home than ever before, it has been a breakthrough season for women’s football in Scotland, and SWF is excited to announce the shortlists for the MG ALBA awards, which showcases the best the women’s game has to offer.

“After their groundbreaking unbeaten season, it’s not surprising to see Rangers well represented in the shortlists, but there are many other success stories throughout our leagues, both off and on the pitch and I can’t wait to celebrate them at our event on the June 4.”

She added: “After all the impact that the pandemic had on our game, this award ceremony is an important moment to celebrate achievement and shine a spotlight on all that is good in women’s football. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Hilton in June.

“We are also delighted that, once again, we have MG ALBA as our headline partner. They have been a continued source of support and have provided much needed visibility to women’s football – this has helped to grow the game and they deserve great recognition and credit.”