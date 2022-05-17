AC Milan and Scotland star Christy Grimshaw shortlisted for MG ALBA SWF Awards’ International Player of the Year

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
AC Milan and Scotland star Christy Grimshaw shortlisted for MG ALBA SWF Awards’ International Player of the Year

By Sophie Goodwin
May 17, 2022, 10:12 am Updated: May 17, 2022, 3:44 pm
Christy Grimshaw, right, celebrates scoring for Scotland. Photo by Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Stonehaven-raised Christy Grimshaw has been shortlisted for the MG ALBA SWF Awards’ International Player of the Year after an impressive season for club and country.

The AC Milan star, 26, has established herself in Pedro Martinez Losa‘s squad since his appointment in the summer, scoring two goals in seven appearances under the Spaniard.

Grimshaw, who has a total of nine Scotland caps, has also impressed in her second season with the Rossoneri. She made 17 appearances in Serie A, scoring on two occasions against Pomigliano C.F. and Roma, as AC Milan finished the season in third-place.

But there was also cup heartbreak for Grimshaw, as AC Milan reached the final of the Supercoppa, where she scored to give her side the lead, but the Rossoneri ultimately lost out to Juventus.

AC Milan and Scotland star Christy Grimshaw. Picture by RemotePhotoPress/Shutterstock

Grimshaw has been shortlisted for the International Player of the Year Award alongside Erin Cuthbert (Chelsea), Caroline Weir (Manchester City) and Claire Emslie (Everton).

‘To celebrate achievement and shine a spotlight on women’s football’

SWF chair Vivienne MacLaren said of the 17-category awards shortlist: “With more watching in person and at home than ever before, it has been a breakthrough season for women’s football in Scotland, and SWF is excited to announce the shortlists for the MG ALBA awards, which showcases the best the women’s game has to offer.

“After their groundbreaking unbeaten season, it’s not surprising to see Rangers well represented in the shortlists, but there are many other success stories throughout our leagues, both off and on the pitch and I can’t wait to celebrate them at our event on the June 4.”

She added: “After all the impact that the pandemic had on our game, this award ceremony is an important moment to celebrate achievement and shine a spotlight on all that is good in women’s football. I can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Hilton in June.

“We are also delighted that, once again, we have MG ALBA as our headline partner.  They have been a continued source of support and have provided much needed visibility to women’s football – this has helped to grow the game and they deserve great recognition and credit.”

