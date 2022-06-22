Aberdeen Women to play Hamilton Accies and Montrose in pre-season friendlies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women will play Hamilton Accies and Montrose Women as preparation for the new-look SWPL season.

The Dons will travel south to play Accies on July 16, and will be on the road again to face Montrose at Links Park on July 24.

The friendlies precede the first SWPL season where the women’s elite leagues will be run by the SPFL.

In pre-season, Aberdeen will come up against familiar SWPL 1 opposition in Hamilton, who they beat three times in the top-flight last season.

The Gable Endies played in the same league as Aberdeen in 2019, when the Dons won the SWF Division 1 North title.

Montrose have since won promotion to the second-tier, and next season will be their first in SWPL 2.

Former Dons Amy Strath and Anna Blanchard were part of Montrose’s ‘invincibles’ title-winning squad last term.