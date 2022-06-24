Aberdeen Women add friendly against Hibs to pre-season schedule

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women will play Hibernian in a pre-season friendly on July 10.

The Dons will travel to the Edinburgh side, who are currently without a permanent home turf, for the fixture.

It will be the first of three pre-season friendlies for Aberdeen, who will face Hamilton Accies on July 16 and SWPL 2 side Montrose on July 24.

The Hibees will be the biggest challenge of the three games, as they finished fourth in SWPL 1 last season – one place above the Dons.

The two teams met four times last term, with the head-to-head results going in Hibs’ favour as they won three of those games.

However, Aberdeen did return an impressive 1-0 win against Hibs at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons will come up against a completely different Hibs team than they did last season on July 10, as Dean Gibson has strengthened his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Hibs have already signed Benne Håland, Nor Mustafa, Liana Hinds, Krystyna Freda, Eleni Giannou, Poppy Lawson, Crystal Thomas, Ava Kuyken and Ailey Tebbett.

The 2022-23 SWPL 1 season is expected to start in early August.