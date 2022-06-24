Aberdeen Women add friendly against Hibs to pre-season schedule

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women add friendly against Hibs to pre-season schedule

By Sophie Goodwin
June 24, 2022, 11:45 am Updated: June 24, 2022, 1:46 pm
Aberdeen Women will play Hibs in a pre-season friendly on July 10.
Aberdeen Women will play Hibernian in a pre-season friendly on July 10.

The Dons will travel to the Edinburgh side, who are currently without a permanent home turf, for the fixture.

It will be the first of three pre-season friendlies for Aberdeen, who will face Hamilton Accies on July 16 and SWPL 2 side Montrose on July 24.

The Hibees will be the biggest challenge of the three games, as they finished fourth in SWPL 1 last season – one place above the Dons.

The two teams met four times last term, with the head-to-head results going in Hibs’ favour as they won three of those games.

However, Aberdeen did return an impressive 1-0 win against Hibs at Balmoral Stadium.

The Dons will come up against a completely different Hibs team than they did last season on July 10, as Dean Gibson has strengthened his squad ahead of the new campaign.

Hibs have already signed Benne Håland, Nor Mustafa, Liana Hinds, Krystyna Freda, Eleni Giannou, Poppy Lawson, Crystal Thomas, Ava Kuyken and Ailey Tebbett.

The 2022-23 SWPL 1 season is expected to start in early August.

