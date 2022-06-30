Aberdeen Women to kick off 2022-23 SWPL 1 season away to Hamilton Accies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women to kick off 2022-23 SWPL 1 season away to Hamilton Accies

By Sophie Goodwin
June 30, 2022, 10:10 am Updated: June 30, 2022, 11:51 am
Aberdeen Women football team
Aberdeen Women. (Photo by Stephen Dobson/ProSports/Shutterstock)

Aberdeen Women will kick off their 2022-23 SWPL 1 season with an away trip to Hamilton Academical.

The Dons will travel to New Douglas Park to face Accies on August 7 , before hosting reigning SWPL 1 champions Rangers the following weekend at Balmoral Stadium.

Aberdeen will play another game at home on August 21 against Partick Thistle, which will be followed up with a trip to Petershill Park to face Glasgow City on August 28.

In the first midweek fixture of the campaign, the Dons will travel to Edinburgh to play Spartans on September 14.

Aberdeen will come up against newly promoted Glasgow Women and Dundee United on October 30 (home) and November 27 (away), respectively.

The Dons final game of 2022 will be an away clash against Rangers on December 18, while, their first game of 2023 will be against Hamilton at home on January 15.

As part of the SPFL, the upcoming season is the first where SWPL 1 will split into a top and bottom six.

Aberdeen’s last fixture before the split will be a home tie with Motherwell on March 12.

The post-split fixtures will take place between March 26 and May 21.

Aberdeen Women's 2022-23 SWPL 1 fixtures.
