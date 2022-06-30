Aberdeen Women to kick off 2022-23 SWPL 1 season away to Hamilton Accies

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Aberdeen Women will kick off their 2022-23 SWPL 1 season with an away trip to Hamilton Academical.

The Dons will travel to New Douglas Park to face Accies on August 7 , before hosting reigning SWPL 1 champions Rangers the following weekend at Balmoral Stadium.

Aberdeen will play another game at home on August 21 against Partick Thistle, which will be followed up with a trip to Petershill Park to face Glasgow City on August 28.

In the first midweek fixture of the campaign, the Dons will travel to Edinburgh to play Spartans on September 14.

Aberdeen will come up against newly promoted Glasgow Women and Dundee United on October 30 (home) and November 27 (away), respectively.

The Dons final game of 2022 will be an away clash against Rangers on December 18, while, their first game of 2023 will be against Hamilton at home on January 15.

As part of the SPFL, the upcoming season is the first where SWPL 1 will split into a top and bottom six.

Aberdeen’s last fixture before the split will be a home tie with Motherwell on March 12.

The post-split fixtures will take place between March 26 and May 21.