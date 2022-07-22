Aberdeen Women will benefit from ‘team-bonding’ pre-season training camp, says co-boss Emma Hunter

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Aberdeen Women will benefit from ‘team-bonding’ pre-season training camp, says co-boss Emma Hunter

By Sophie Goodwin
July 22, 2022, 11:45 am
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.
Aberdeen Women co-manager Emma Hunter.

Aberdeen Women will ramp up their pre-season preparations with a weekend training camp and a friendly against Montrose.

The match against the Gable Endies on Sunday will be played behind closed doors at Cormack Park, before the Dons travel to Links Park to play them again next weekend.

Before Sunday’s game against the newly promoted SWPL 2 side, Aberdeen will benefit from a weekend training camp where they will spend almost three days together.

The squad will stay in a hotel on Friday night before a full day’s training session on Saturday ahead of Sunday’s friendly.

Dons co-boss Emma Hunter believes that being able to spend so much time together on and off the pitch will help boost the team ahead of the SWPL 1 2022-23 season.

She said: “We’re utilising a long weekend to get together and work on what we want to implement next season.

“It’s a good opportunity to spend time together and bond as a team, we’ll be watching the Euros together tonight.

“It’ll make a huge difference. We didn’t get to do this last season because of Covid, so we’ll cherish these moments.

“This weekend will be great to get a friendly in as well. Montrose will be a good challenge, they’ve made some really good signings and are a really determined team.

“They’ve got high aspirations as well and it’s great to have someone closer to us to be able to get that fixture and game time in.

“It’ll be a good competition for both teams and hopefully we’ll be able to get the best out of each other to prepare for the season that is coming up.”

Excitement is building ahead of fast-approaching season

Aberdeen have already played two pre-season games against Hibernian and Hamilton – who they play on the opening day of the SWPL 1 season on August 7.

Hunter is already looking forward to the challenge of the upcoming campaign and believes it’s going to be another season of transition for her side.

She added: “We’re really excited for the season to start. There is the new format and there are going to be more teams in the league this year so it’ll be interesting to see how it all shapes up.

“Some clubs have made really interesting signings so we’re intrigued to see how the teams are going to look. From our side, we’re looking forward to bringing in a couple of new faces and new young talent.

“We also have to be realistic and realise we’re still in this period of transition. Last season we wanted to cement our place in the league which we more than did.

Aberdeen Women finished fifth in SWPL 1 last season.

“But we were probably really inconsistent so there is a lot we want to tweak and things we want to be better at.

“We’ll want to try a different playing style this season which should give us more opportunities to create chances against the challenging professional full-time teams.

“We’ve got a lot to learn and it’s transitional – there will be mistakes and learnings again next season but we’re excited as players and as coaches to get going.”

