Inverness Caley Thistle Women to start SWF Championship campaign at home to Rossvale

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Inverness Caley Thistle will kick off their 2022-23 SWF Championship season on August 14 at home to Glasgow side Rossvale.

This season is the first where the SWF Championship will be a national league, rather than regional north and south divisions.

Inverness are the only team north of Dundee to play in the new Championship.

It will be a tough first test for Karen Mason’s side, as against Rossvale they will face a side who narrowly missed out on promotion to SWPL 2 last season.

The Caley Jags’ first away game of the season will see them travel to Edinburgh to play Hutchison Vale on August 21.

In League One, a newly-formatted fourth tier, the number of teams has reduced from 14 to 12, after Bishopton and Peterhead side Buchan pulled out.

The League One campaign will also kick off on August 14, where Grampian Ladies will face St Mirren away from home, while Westdyke will travel to play BSC Glasgow.

The first north-easy derby of the season will be played on February 26 when Westdyke make the short trip from Westhill to Torry to play Grampian.

The full list of SWF Championship and League One fixtures can be found here.