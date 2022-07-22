Inverness Caley Thistle Women to start SWF Championship campaign at home to Rossvale

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Inverness Caley Thistle Women to start SWF Championship campaign at home to Rossvale

By Sophie Goodwin
July 22, 2022, 12:03 pm Updated: July 22, 2022, 3:31 pm
Inverness Caley Thistle Women will play Rossvale at home on the opening day of the SWF Championship season. Photo by Peter Paul/caleyjags.com
Inverness Caley Thistle will kick off their 2022-23 SWF Championship season on August 14 at home to Glasgow side Rossvale.

This season is the first where the SWF Championship will be a national league, rather than regional north and south divisions.

Inverness are the only team north of Dundee to play in the new Championship.

It will be a tough first test for Karen Mason’s side, as against Rossvale they will face a side who narrowly missed out on promotion to SWPL 2 last season.

The Caley Jags’ first away game of the season will see them travel to Edinburgh to play Hutchison Vale on August 21.

In League One, a newly-formatted fourth tier, the number of teams has reduced from 14 to 12, after Bishopton and Peterhead side Buchan pulled out.

The League One campaign will also kick off on August 14, where Grampian Ladies will face St Mirren away from home, while Westdyke will travel to play BSC Glasgow.

The first north-easy derby of the season will be played on February 26 when Westdyke make the short trip from Westhill to Torry to play Grampian.

The full list of SWF Championship and League One fixtures can be found here.

